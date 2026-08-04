Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh Breaks Silence on Tuli Tuipulotu Sitting Out Amid Contract Hold-In

“Time will tell,” was all that Chargers Tuli Tuipulotu said when asked whether he would consider a hold-in during training camp if his extension doesn’t fall through. He didn’t.

Without an extension in place, Tuipulotu is set to be a 2027 free agent. It also became one burning question Jim Harbaugh couldn’t dodge on the podium.

Jim Harbaugh’s Vague Answers About Tuli Tuipulotu Extension Talks

Per The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, Harbaugh said the Chargers are handling the Tuipulotu situation “internally.” He also confirmed that the edge-rusher is not dealing with an injury, but is just “ramping up.”

ESPN’s Kris Rhim confirmed that Tuipulotu is only doing the bare minimum to avoid any fines, like individual drills and attending team meetings, but not taking part in team drills like 11-on-11 sessions.

“The Chargers outside linebacker did not practice Thursday for the second straight day amid ongoing contract negotiations, but he did more on-field work with teammates than on the opening day of camp. Tuipulotu wore a helmet and jersey Thursday and went through individual drills with the team before working off to the side with a trainer. On Wednesday, he was in a T-shirt and shorts and worked off to the side with a trainer,” Rhim updated on July 30.

The 2023 second-round pick out of USC was handed a standard 4-year, $6.57 million rookie contract. However, a 2025 campaign consisting of 13 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, and 32 quarterback pressures later, his market value has bumped into the $18 million to $20 million annual range.

Will Joe Hortiz agree to a number that high? Entirely depends on how they want to approach their future cap with Justin Herbert’s massive extension just in place. They simply don’t have the luxury to splurge $80 million on non-QB money.

Because Tuipulotu is still under contract for 2026 at a cheap $5.77 million base salary, the front office isn’t technically forced to hand over a contract extension today—especially with the franchise tag remaining an option next spring.

Why Tuli Tuipulotu Holds Some Leverage