Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh Breaks Silence on Tuli Tuipulotu Sitting Out Amid Contract Hold-In

“Time will tell,” was all that Chargers Tuli Tuipulotu said when asked whether he would consider a hold-in during training camp if his extension doesn’t fall through. He didn’t.
Without an extension in place, Tuipulotu is set to be a 2027 free agent. It also became one burning question Jim Harbaugh couldn’t dodge on the podium.
Jim Harbaugh’s Vague Answers About Tuli Tuipulotu Extension Talks
Per The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, Harbaugh said the Chargers are handling the Tuipulotu situation “internally.” He also confirmed that the edge-rusher is not dealing with an injury, but is just “ramping up.”
ESPN’s Kris Rhim confirmed that Tuipulotu is only doing the bare minimum to avoid any fines, like individual drills and attending team meetings, but not taking part in team drills like 11-on-11 sessions.
“The Chargers outside linebacker did not practice Thursday for the second straight day amid ongoing contract negotiations, but he did more on-field work with teammates than on the opening day of camp. Tuipulotu wore a helmet and jersey Thursday and went through individual drills with the team before working off to the side with a trainer. On Wednesday, he was in a T-shirt and shorts and worked off to the side with a trainer,” Rhim updated on July 30.
The 2023 second-round pick out of USC was handed a standard 4-year, $6.57 million rookie contract. However, a 2025 campaign consisting of 13 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, and 32 quarterback pressures later, his market value has bumped into the $18 million to $20 million annual range.
Will Joe Hortiz agree to a number that high? Entirely depends on how they want to approach their future cap with Justin Herbert’s massive extension just in place. They simply don’t have the luxury to splurge $80 million on non-QB money.
Because Tuipulotu is still under contract for 2026 at a cheap $5.77 million base salary, the front office isn’t technically forced to hand over a contract extension today—especially with the franchise tag remaining an option next spring.
Why Tuli Tuipulotu Holds Some Leverage
“I just let my agent — let the guys — handle that,” Tuipulotu said during minicamp in June. “I’m just trying to be here with the team, you know what I’m saying? Be close with the guys.”
Cap crunch and all, still Chargers’ defense in 2025 fifth in yards allowed per game (285.2) and ninth in points per game (20.0), all because Tuipulotu fits perfectly in Jesse Minter’s schemes.
At 23, the edge rusher becomes part of a young core that Hortiz may not let go as easily, especially when he just finished No. 6 in the league in sacks (13).
Tuipulotu is due for a pay raise, and his camp may not be settling for anything less than premium money. The ongoing contract talks suggest both parties want the negotiations done and dusted before the regular season pressure starts closing in. Chargers safety Derwin James, who secured a hefty payday after a practice hold-in four years back, confirmed it.
“It’s just the process of it, man,” James said.
“We love Tuli. Like, I knew the team loved me too when I had [a] similar situation. Sometimes, that stuff takes longer to iron out. But man, everyone knows we love Tuli here. And he loves the team. So it’ll get worked out. I can’t wait to have him out there. It’s just part of the business, man.”
Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh Breaks Silence on Tuli Tuipulotu Sitting Out Amid Contract Hold-In