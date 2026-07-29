Joe Alt’s car Choice for Chargers Camp will Surprise Folks

Joe Alt rakes in more than $33 million to protect Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Plus earns his massive salary to set the tone for head coach Jim Harbaugh. He’s the “tip of the spear” as the latter once described after drafting the Notre Dame star.

One would believe that the tackle would purchase some lavish items with that kind of salary. Especially with the Chargers’ home base of El Segundo being surrounded by luxurious commodities from housing to even vehicle choice. Alt already has teammates who drove to Chargers camp in style.

Yet the offensive lineman’s car choice for 2026 NFL training camp will surprise some folks.

The Car Joe Alt Arrived in for Chargers Camp

The 6-foot-8, 322-pounder is oversized to fit inside a Lamborghini. That frame also makes him small for a Bentley or Corvette even with the top down.

But Alt didn’t pull up in a Cadillac Escalade or even a Ford Pickup truck either. Nor did he drive up in a brand new 2026 car/truck model.

Instead, his car choice per Kris Rhim of ESPN was an older vehicle: 2009 Toyota Sienna.

Alt himself even cracked a joke about his car choice by sounding like he’s advertising for the older van.

“When the Alt family goes on vacation, we’re looking for a Toyota Sienna. If you’re looking for a minivan — I’m not even sponsored by Toyota — Toyota Sienna,” Alt said Monday.

Fans React to Joe Alt’s Stunning Vehicle Choice

The average cost of a 2009 Sienna model is now under $9,000. The cheapest is a CE minivan that ranges at approximately $5,900.

Many fans will argue that Alt should purchase something more newer with the massive salary the Bolts pay him. Yet Alt gained defenders of his stunning choice behind the wheel.

“I want my linemen rolling up in a 15-year-old minivan. That’s just me though,” a fan posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Another fan defended the car choice, saying: “Toyota sells itself, most reliable vehicle on the face of this earth.” That same fan praised Alt’s humbleness.

One more fan added how Alt driving a Sienna will last him longer than any other player’s car on that lot.

So Alt made a wise car choice, per these fans.

Will Joe Alt Have Restrictions in Chargers Camp?

But now the focus shifts from Alt’s Sienna to whether or not he’ll be on a snap count. Or simply sit out practices.

Charger fans recall Alt sustaining a severe right ankle injury from last season. But Alt dropped some good news on that front: Alt feels “100 percent” healthy for both camp and the upcoming season.

Alt’s absence forced the Chargers to stumble down the stretch. The eventual AFC champion New England Patriots pummeled Herbert by grabbing six sacks in their 16-3 wildcard win. The Bolts and Harbaugh bounced out of the first round for the second straight season.

Harbaugh likely will want to rest his “spear” for camp and definitely hold off on playing him in August. Saving him for the regular season rigors. But perhaps SoFi Stadium will see a 2009 Toyota Sienna pulling into the player’s lot this fall.