Chargers GM Explains Why They Went Heavy on RBs in Offseason

In the latest episode of the Chargers Weekly, the team’s General Manager, Joe Hortiz, joined the podcast and discussed why they went heavy on the run game in the offseason.

The Los Angeles Chargers brought in Najee Harris and drafted Omarion Hampton with the 22nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“All [position] rooms change. Running back rooms, wide receiver rooms, that’s the nature of the NFL,” Hortiz said. “You know they’re gonna change and when you get a chance to add two really good players to the room, you do it.”

Before becoming the general manager of the Chargers, Hortiz was previously at the Baltimore Ravens, where he saw Harris play twice a season in the Pittsburgh–Baltimore rivalry games.

Hortiz described Harris as a tough player to play against who is “always out there.”

Running Back Room Helps Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers added a bigger supporting cast to quarterback Justin Herbert this offseason.

“You develop a strong run game, you get [defensive] players to commit to the box and then that opens things up in the passing game,” Joe Hortiz said. “We help Justin by helping the team… The more we get Justin the ball and help Justin keep the ball, the better we’re gonna be.”

The team added offensive linemen, brought in receiving options, and, of course, Harris and Hampton to help Herbert.

Hortiz mentioned having durable players on a football team, and certainly with running backs. Harris has yet to miss a game in his professional career so far. Hampton hasn’t missed a game for North Carolina due to injury — Hampton decided to opt out of the Tar Heels’ 2024 bowl game after declaring for the draft.

“Just training. I always try to do the little things in the offseason. There’s certain times you got to be in the weight room and then sometimes I try to spend a good amount of time in the [physical therapy] room working on the small muscles,” Harris said. “Stretching and yoga, all that stuff, all that plays a part in how to stay durable and last long.”

High Praise for UDFA Running Back

In an already running back-heavy offseason, after the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chargers decided to bring one more onto the roster.

The Chargers brought in South Carolina’s undrafted free agent Raheim “Rocket” Sanders.

The former Gamecock rushed for over 3,000 yards and 28 rushing touchdowns in his collegiate career.

“Rocket was a guy we definitely did a thorough evaluation on and we felt like he was a draftable player,” Hortiz said. “We made him a big priority after the draft to try and get him locked up and become a Charger.”

Hortiz described Sanders as a big, fast player who runs physically.

Though Sanders has to wait until final roster cuts, he strengthens a strong Chargers’ running back committee.