Former Chargers Pro Bowler May Have Played His Last NFL Down, Says Adam Schefter

The NFL free agency had some big signings this offseason, yet a handful of notable names are currently looking for new homes, including the Los Angeles Chargers legend Joey Bosa, who last suited up for the Buffalo Bills. After spending his initial nine seasons with the Bolts, he left in 2024, staying with the Bills for one season.

As the 30-year-old pass rusher is looking for a new home, the San Francisco 49ers emerged as a potential option, considering his younger brother Nick Bosa plays for the franchise, but nothing has happened yet. Amid the uncertainty surrounding his future, ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes he could be heading towards the end of his NFL journey.

“It is more likely than not that Joey Bosa has played his last NFL down,” said Schefter on The Adam Schefter Podcast. “Now again, could a situation like the 49ers come along that entices him enough to come out and play again? Yeah, absolutely. But the fact of the matter is, I think if the Niners wanted to pair those two together, it probably would have happened already.”

Several Factors Could Push Joey Bosa Toward Retirement

Joey and Nick Bosa, the defensive duo brothers, have impressive resumes in the NFL, with both winning five Pro Bowl honors each. However, the star pass rushers never played together, and a possible move of Joey would have united them on the gridiron for the first time in their professional careers.

Given that the 30-year-old has been a free agent for months and the Niners haven’t taken any steps to bring him in, he is unlikely to play in the Bay Area as Schefter suggested. Moreover, Nick also revealed how his brother is making moves this season. He reportedly has been engaged with “working on his golf game,” and has not shown a huge interest in football amid OTAs and mini-camps of all teams in recent weeks, further solidifying the retirement speculation.

Joey Bosa is only 30, an age when several pass rushers remain at the top of the game. However, the five-time Pro Bowler has a high asking price, injury concerns, and declining production. These are the key reasons why most teams, including the Niners, are reluctant to take a chance on him ahead of the 2026 season.

Moreover, his NFL career earnings are over $156 million, including a $12.6 million deal with the Bills last season. Given the financial security, the edge rusher might not be willing to put his body on the line for a modest contract.

While Joey made fortunes in his decade-long career in the league, a lion’s share of it was playing for the Chargers.

Joey Bosa Cemented His Legacy as a Chargers Great

Joey Bosa had all his Pro Bowl selections playing for the Chargers, where he earned over $143 million throughout his career. A first-round pick (3rd overall) from the 2016 NFL Draft, his consistency established him as one of the greatest pass rushers of the franchise.

Playing 107 games for The Bolts, he recorded 72.0 sacks, placing him second behind Leslie O’Neal in the team’s history. On top of that, he had 343 combined tackles and 156 QB hits throughout his Chargers career.