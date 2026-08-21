Former Charger Says Justin Herbert Could Retire if Team Doesn’t Change

The Los Angeles Chargers entered the 2026 season with high expectations around quarterback Justin Herbert and a roster built to compete for a deep playoff run. The team also made major changes to its offense, with head coach Jim Harbaugh bringing in Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator.

Protecting Herbert remains an important part of that plan. However, the Chargers have already faced another setback along the offensive line after center Tyler Biadasz suffered a significant left knee injury during a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers.

The injury has created uncertainty at the center and added pressure to a position group that has dealt with injuries in recent seasons. Jake Slaughter has stepped into the role, giving Los Angeles another important decision to make before the regular season begins.

Breiden Fehoko Criticizes Chargers for Justin Herbert’s Protection

100 million in cap space. You just absolutely wanna be cheap for the position group that matters the most. So many quality free agents were available to build depth. I don’t feel sorry for this team. https://t.co/HQweYlhnpj — Breiden Fehoko (@BreidenFehoko) August 19, 2026

Former Chargers defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko criticized the team’s approach to offensive-line depth on X following Tyler Biadasz’s injury. In his post, Fehoko questioned why Los Angeles did not use its available salary-cap space to strengthen the position group.

“100 million in cap space. You just absolutely wanna be cheap for the position group that matters the most. So many quality free agents were available to build depth,” Fehoko wrote.

Fehoko then listed several offensive linemen he believed could have helped the Chargers, including Elgton Jenkins, Wyatt Teller, Isaac Seumalo, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Braden Smith, and Spencer Burford.

“Just to name a few who all could’ve provided starter quality and depth at the interior/tackle/center position. Funny enough the top 5 weren’t even thrown an offer,” Fehoko added.

Fehoko expanded on those comments during his personal YouTube show, “The Breiden Fehoko Show”. He argued that the Chargers have neglected their offensive line for years and have not done enough to protect Herbert during his NFL career.

“The Chargers have neglected the most important position group for so many years,” Fehoko said.

He also questioned whether the team has provided enough quality depth to withstand injuries to its starting offensive linemen.

Fehoko went further, saying he would not blame Herbert if the quarterback eventually retired, given the front office’s continued failure to provide proper protection and depth.

That remains Fehoko’s personal assessment and does not indicate that Herbert is considering retirement. His comments, however, underscore his view that the Chargers’ offensive line issues extend beyond Biadasz’s injury.

The Chargers entered the offseason with nearly $100 million in projected cap space, while about $40.5 million remained available. Fehoko believes that financial flexibility could have been used to add more experienced offensive-line depth.

The Chargers now have to address the situation with Biadasz sidelined. Slaughter, who played center throughout his college career at Florida, has moved into the position after competing for the starting left guard job.

Chargers’ Preseason Loss Raises Questions About Offense

Concerns about the offensive line come as the Chargers continue to prepare for the regular season under McDaniel. Their latest preseason game provided another test, but Los Angeles struggled in a 41-17 loss to the 49ers.

Herbert played only three snaps and completed one pass for nine yards before the first-team offense went three-and-out. He missed Ladd McConkey on third down, ending the short possession.

Trey Lance then took over and provided one of the few offensive highlights with a 37-yard scramble. He finished 10-of-16 passing for 76 yards.

The Chargers also struggled to run the ball. Omarion Hampton, Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal combined for only eight carries for four yards in the first half. The team finished with 31 rushing yards.

Penalties also hurt Los Angeles throughout the game. The offense converted only two of 14 third-down opportunities and struggled to sustain drives.

The Chargers’ special teams unit had problems as well. San Francisco’s Jacob Cowing returned a punt 83 yards for a touchdown, while Cameron Dicker missed an extra point for the second straight preseason game.

The loss does not determine how the Chargers will perform during the regular season, but it highlighted several areas that still need attention.

With Biadasz’s status uncertain and Slaughter potentially taking over at center, Los Angeles must find the right combination up front. For a team built around Herbert’s ability at quarterback, maintaining reliable protection will remain one of its most important priorities heading into the 2026 season.