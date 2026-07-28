Chargers QB Justin Herbert Engaged to Madison Beer as Photos Emerge

After the grand wedding of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift earlier this month, another NFL star and chart-topping musician couple has an exciting personal announcement. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert announced his engagement to his pop star girlfriend and now-fiancée, Madison Beer, on July 28, with the latter posting the pictures on social media.

The Selfish singer took to Instagram to share the happy news. Posting a series of pictures from the engagement, she wrote, “meet my fiancé.”

While details surrounding the proposal remain private, the Chargers QB1 proposed in a picturesque location with scenic mountains and beautiful white flowers creating a perfect background.

The signal caller and the Billboard chart-topper reportedly started dating around late August last year. However, given their fame in the sports and entertainment world, they chose to keep their relationship private for weeks, even though speculation circulated after they were spotted in public numerous times.

But it was publicly made official when Beer attended the Chargers game against the Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium wearing a Chargers jacket on October 5, 2025. They officially confirmed the relationship after Herbert shared a sideline kiss with Beer, and almost nine months later, they are engaged right before the Bolts’ training camp.

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