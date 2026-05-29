Chargers’ QB Put on Notice For Joining Girlfriend Madison Beer on Tour

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert returned to organized team activities this week after missing Phase 2 of the team’s voluntary offseason program while accompanying girlfriend Madison Beer on the opening leg of her European concert tour.

Herbert’s absence drew attention across the NFL, particularly because the Chargers are entering an important season under head coach Jim Harbaugh. The quarterback joined Beer during stops on her Locket Tour before returning to the team facility for workouts.

While Harbaugh publicly supported Herbert’s decision, the situation also sparked criticism from sports media personalities, including Skip Bayless, who questioned whether the Chargers quarterback should have missed the voluntary sessions.

The debate comes at a notable time for Herbert and the Chargers. Los Angeles is coming off an 11-6 season and another playoff appearance, while the organization continues building around its franchise quarterback.

Skip Bayless Questions Justin Herbert’s Decision During Los Angeles Chargers OTAs

Speaking on “The Arena: Gridiron,” Bayless criticized Herbert for missing two weeks of offseason work.

“You’re a franchise quarterback who has proven absolutely nothing in the National Football League,” Bayless said. He also pointed to Herbert’s postseason record, noting that the quarterback is “0-3 in playoff games.”

Bayless argued that the timing of the absence was significant because the Chargers are working with a new offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel, and integrating rookie receiver Brennan Thompson.

“You need to time that up in OTAs because he’s going to be difficult for you to match your arm talent with,” Bayless said. “So all of this screamed, you need to be there for phase two of OTAs.”

The longtime commentator also referenced Herbert’s playoff statistics, noting that the quarterback has thrown 2 touchdowns against 4 interceptions in 3 postseason appearances.

Bayless further questioned the broader implications for the organization, noting that Herbert and Beer have been dating for roughly 10 months.

“If you’re running this franchise, if you’re at the top, if you’re Jim Harbaugh, you’re thinking, are we sure about this?” Bayless said.

The comments came despite Herbert’s established reputation as one of the NFL’s most durable and committed players.

Jim Harbaugh Defends Justin Herbert and Madison Beer Trip

Harbaugh took a very different view of the situation when speaking to reporters after Herbert returned.

The Chargers coach said he fully supported his quarterback’s decision to spend time with Beer during the offseason.

“He told me he wasn’t gonna be here for those two weeks and my first reaction was, ‘Do you need a ride to the airport?'” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh also emphasized Herbert’s track record inside the organization and praised his dedication to football.

“He’s just been somebody that is just here all the time,” Harbaugh said. “There’s times I’ve wanted to shoo him out of the building.”

The coach noted Herbert’s willingness to play through injuries and to attend both voluntary and mandatory team activities.

“Same guy that broke his hand, and he was here the next day practicing,” Harbaugh added. “The next game, stiff-arming guys. Yeah, I was happy. Good balance.”

The Chargers organization appears aligned on that position. Harbaugh and team leadership have publicly supported Herbert’s ability to step away briefly during the offseason before returning to preparations for the upcoming campaign.

Upon his return, Herbert participated in team activities as Los Angeles continued offseason workouts. The former Oregon quarterback remains the centerpiece of a Chargers team that is expected to compete for a playoff spot again in 2026.

For now, the discussion highlights two contrasting viewpoints: criticism from Bayless regarding the missed OTA time and support from Harbaugh, who believes the trip reflected a healthy balance between football and life away from the field.