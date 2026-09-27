Madison Beer Reveals Special Detail Behind Justin Herbert Engagement

Madison Beer and Justin Herbert have entered a new chapter in their relationship, drawing attention to the Chargers quarterback off the football field. Beer has also continued to build her own career in music while sharing occasional details about their relationship.

Their engagement comes as Herbert prepares for another NFL season with the Los Angeles Chargers. The quarterback is also entering a season that has already included challenges for the team, with Los Angeles searching for its first win.

At the same time, Herbert’s family has become part of the Chargers’ current storyline. His younger brother, Patrick Herbert, recently received an opportunity to join him on an NFL roster.

Madison Beer Reveals Special Timing of Justin Herbert Proposal

Madison Beer revealed that Justin Herbert proposed on the one-year anniversary of the date they made their relationship official.

During a Twitch livestream, Beer explained that Herbert asked her to be his girlfriend on July 26, 2025. One year later, on July 26, 2026, he asked her to be his wife.

“He proposed on our one-year anniversary of making it official. July 26th, 2025, he asked me to be his girlfriend & July 26th, 2026, he asked me to be his wife. My heart can’t take it honestly, it makes me wanna cry whenever I talk about it. We’ve been together a bit before he asked me to be his gf though, obviously.”

Beer also clarified that the couple had already been together for some time before they officially became boyfriend and girlfriend. The July 26 date marked a milestone in their relationship rather than the beginning of their time together.

The engagement added a personal milestone to a period that has also kept Herbert in the spotlight for his football. Beer has remained connected to his life around the Chargers, including during the team’s recent games.

Her comments now provide more detail about how Herbert chose the timing of his proposal. The date held significance because it marked the anniversary of the couple officially defining their relationship.

Justin Herbert Set for NFL Reunion With Brother Patrick

While Herbert’s personal life has entered a new chapter, the Chargers quarterback also has a unique family storyline developing on the field.

Justin Herbert’s younger brother, Patrick Herbert, was elevated from the Chargers’ practice squad for their game against the Buffalo Bills. The move reunited the brothers as teammates for the first time since their days at Oregon.

Patrick played tight end for Oregon from 2019 through 2024. He appeared in 43 games and recorded 31 receptions for 388 yards and four touchdowns.

Justin was also at Oregon during the younger Herbert’s freshman season, but he never threw him a pass.

Patrick joined the Chargers’ practice squad before the 2026 season after previously spending time with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His promotion came as Los Angeles dealt with injuries at tight end, including David Njoku and Charlie Kolar.

The opportunity gives Patrick a chance to make his NFL debut alongside his brother. He has not appeared in an NFL game before the matchup with Buffalo.

A brother-to-brother touchdown would also carry historical significance. The provided “NBC Sports” report noted that the last NFL player to throw a touchdown pass to his brother was Red Grange, who threw to Gardie Grange for the Chicago Bears in 1929. However, such a connection remains only a possibility for Justin and Patrick Herbert.