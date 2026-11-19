Pop star Madison Beer and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert appeared outside their Hollywood Hills home Wednesday night as police answered a call reportedly made by a neighbor.

Two men reportedly broke into a house, yet the Los Angeles Police Department says no crime took place, and the explanation turns on who reported what, and about which house. Whether the men ever entered the home reportedly owned by Beer, which she shares with her fiance Herbert, remains unclear from public reporting.

Beer, 27, and Herbert, 28, announced their engagement on Instagram July 28. Less than four months later, officers responded to a burglary call on the block where Beer’s home sits, according to USA Today.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Madison Beer Call Details

The Hollywood Division got the report at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to KABC-TV’s reporting. Dispatchers reclassified the call as a burglary after speaking with the person who made it, but the officers who reached the scene concluded that no crime had been committed.

The caller described two men breaking into a neighbor’s house and did not know whether anyone was home, an LAPD spokesperson said.

“When the officers arrived, the suspects were already gone,” the spokesperson added.

Officers’ written reports found nothing indicating a burglary, according to the spokesperson. The department declined to confirm which address officers visited, though footage on the Citizen app appears to show Beer and Herbert talking with officers outside the house that public records connect to Beer.

A narrower account came from law enforcement sources. The call concerned a possible burglary suspect at a neighboring house, not at the residence Beer shares with Herbert, according to TMZ.

No public report names the caller, and LAPD has not publicly identified the person.

The caller spotted a prowler on security cameras from a remote location, then phoned police, TMZ reported, while the New York Post cited callers who reported two men in dark clothing and facemasks in the area.

The prowler or prowlers had departed by the time officers arrived. Police treated the incident as a trespass rather than a burglary because the property showed no sign of forced entry. No one was arrested, and the prowler did not target Beer’s home, according to TMZ.

The accounts differ on one detail. TMZ’s sources described a single prowler, while the LAPD spokesperson’s description of the call involved two men. Both place the activity at a neighbor’s property, not inside Beer’s house.

The call also came amid a series of attempted break-ins at high-profile mansions in the area, including the home of tennis star Sloane Stephens, and three suspects detained after a vehicle chase earlier in the week, according to Sports Illustrated.

Los Angeles Chargers Get First Win of 2026 Behind Justin Herbert

Herbert’s week began with the Chargers’ first victory of the 2026 season. They beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 on Monday night at M&T Bank Stadium, ending 11 consecutive losses stretching back to 2025, according to ESPN. At 1-8, Los Angeles had been the last winless team in the NFL.

Through the air, Herbert finished 12 of 18 for 129 yards, with no touchdown passes and no interceptions. On the ground, he added 51 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. That 22-yard run ended Los Angeles’ opening series in the end zone. It was his first game of the season without an interception, and he went down only twice after averaging nearly four sacks a game through the first eight contests.

The ground game did the heavy lifting. Los Angeles outrushed Baltimore 160 yards to 16, and Omarion Hampton ran for 105 yards on 22 carries behind an offensive line that started three rookies.

The Chargers entered the night with the worst scoring offense in the NFL, and 23 points tied their high for the season. “It’s really hard to win a football game in the NFL,” Herbert said, as quoted by ESPN.

“Thrilled, let’s do it every week,” Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters after the game.

Herbert and the Chargers return home Sunday to face the New York Jets.