Justin Herbert’s QB Ranking By Bleacher Report Catches Attention

Justin Herbert was handed the keys to the Los Angeles Chargers organization from Day 1. After being selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Oregon product hit the ground running.

He had a stellar rookie season, coming away with the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Award in the process. Herbert possesses an all-around skillset that has translated to success at the NFL level throughout his six-year-career.

Justin Herbert Left Off Clutch QB List

However, not everyone seems to be as enamored with Herbert’s play as one would think. Earlier this week, Bleacher Report compiled a list of the top-1o, most clutch quarterbacks in the NFL, heading into 2026. Herbert’s name was glaringly omitted from this list, and the people noticed.

The article containing the full list was originally written by Brad Gagnon, an NFL journalist for Bleacher Report. This list was then picked up and posted to X by @SleeperNFL.

While these types of lists are purely subjective, Herbert’s omission from this particular list is borderline shocking. To make things even worse, if you will, Herbert wasn’t even named in the honorable mention portion of this list. That list has five names on it, one of which is Tyler Shough, soon to be second-year QB for the New Orleans Saints who’s only started nine total games in the NFL.

The list starts with Matthew Stafford, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Josh Allen (ranked 1-4). The Stafford ranking makes sense, as Stafford shares the record for the most fourth-quarter comebacks in a single season (8). He accomplished this feat in 2016 and shares the feat with Kirk Cousins (2022).

Mahomes is Mahomes, so that also makes sense. But, this Bleacher Report journalist may have lost their objectivity at Burrow. Burrow was drafted No. 1 overall in the same draft as Herbert (2020). Herbert has 15 fourth-quarter comebacks in his career while Burrow has just six. Herbert had five in 2021 alone.

Herbert’s Clutch Statistics Are Impressive

Herbert holds a record of 52-43 as a starting QB in the NFL. He’s played all of his games for the Chargers, and outside of an injury that shortened his season in 2023, he’s been healthy, durable, and reliable throughout his career.

He’s finished top-10 in AP NFL MVP voting twice (No. 9, 2022 & 2024), and he’s been named to two Pro Bowls. While the 28-year-old is still searching for his first playoff win, he’s led his Chargers to the playoffs three times in his career.

Amongst active QBs, Herbert ranks No. 12 all-time in fourth-quarter comebacks (15). With Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Philip Rivers, Joe Flacco, and Andy Dalton on that list, Herbert will soon be firmly inside the top-1o.

Herbert’s accolades haven’t translated to playoff victories, but the uber-talented QB has been praised by virtually everyone who’s coached him or come in contact with him. Anyone with ears knows how Chargers head coach, Jim Harbaugh feels about his QB. And new Chargers offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel, was recently singing his signal-caller’s praises as well.

“Okay, so this is a fun exercise. With Justin Herbert, make a list of things he can’t do. I don’t really know what that is. You’re talking about a savant athletically and mentally,” McDaniel said.