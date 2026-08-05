Justin Herbert Reveals Personal Plans With Fiancée Madison Beer

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert enters the 2026 NFL season with renewed expectations after another productive campaign and the arrival of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Herbert remains one of the league’s most accomplished young quarterbacks, having thrown for 24,820 passing yards and 163 touchdowns across his first six NFL seasons while leading the Chargers to three playoff appearances.

The 28-year-old has also been one of the focal points of training camp as the Chargers install McDaniel’s new offensive system. Herbert has drawn praise for his work in camp, while the team hopes a quicker passing attack and a healthier offensive line can help improve its postseason fortunes after an 11-6 season in 2025.

Away from football, Herbert recently discussed his long-term goals and life beyond the NFL during an appearance on SoFi’s Richer Lives Podcast, hosted by Vivian Tu, better known as “Your Rich BFF.”

Justin Herbert Opens Up About Future With Fiancée Madison Beer

Vivian Tu asked Herbert to picture what his ideal retirement would look like once his football career ends.

Herbert said family is at the center of that vision.

“My dream retirement would be to start a family, to have a family that I get to take care of, look after and love and enjoy life,” Herbert said. “All of my hard work with football and what it’s provided me, there’s going to be a long life after football. And I think I’m really looking forward to one day being able to start a family.”

Tu then asked Herbert what living a “richer life” means to him beyond financial success.

The Chargers quarterback said freedom and travel are priorities for him after football.

“A richer life to me, I think it means more freedom,” Herbert said. “I think it means traveling and going to see the world and having those opportunities that weren’t always there for me growing up. I think that’s what life is kind of all about and making those memories. And I think that’s just one of the things that I’ve really had a lot of fun with and look forward to continuing to do.”

Herbert’s comments come shortly after his engagement to singer Madison Beer. During the interview, he described a future focused on raising a family and creating memories through travel once his playing career ends.

Los Angeles Chargers Look for Justin Herbert to Build on Strong Camp

While Herbert shared his personal plans off the field, attention remains on what could be a pivotal season for the Chargers.

The quarterback has impressed during training camp while adjusting to Mike McDaniel’s offense. During Tuesday’s practice in San Diego, Herbert completed several early passes to Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey, including touchdown throws to both receivers during 7-on-7 drills, before later connecting with tight end Oronde Gadsden during team work.

Herbert also acknowledged the emphasis McDaniel has placed on getting the ball out faster.

“We’ve talked about it all camp and all of OTA’s about getting the ball to the receivers in position where they can turn it upfield and make something happen,” Herbert said after practice.

The Chargers believe McDaniel’s scheme can maximize Herbert’s processing speed and anticipation while reducing pressure on the quarterback. That could be significant after Herbert was sacked 54 times during the 2025 season, the highest total of his career, despite finishing with 3,727 passing yards, 26 touchdown passes and a career-high 498 rushing yards.

League observers continue to view Herbert among the NFL’s top quarterbacks, although questions remain about postseason success. In Mike Sando’s quarterback tiers for The Athletic, one anonymous defensive coordinator said, “How long has he been in the league now? They’ve never won a playoff game… He should have had more accolades at this point.”

Despite that criticism, Herbert was still placed in Tier 2 alongside several of the league’s top quarterbacks, reflecting the respect he continues to receive around the NFL.

As the Chargers prepare for the 2026 season under head coach Jim Harbaugh, Herbert will look to pair his individual production with the playoff breakthrough that has so far eluded both him and the franchise. Off the field, however, the quarterback made it clear that his long-term goals extend well beyond football, with family and travel alongside Madison Beer at the top of his list.