Justin Herbert Gets Honest About Mike McDaniel’s Addition to Chargers

Justin Herbert will have his fifth different offensive coordinator as he enters his seventh year in the National Football League.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel will serve as the Bolts’ OC after receiving interviews for other offensive coordinator and head coaching jobs.

McDaniel revealed at his introductory press conference that Herbert played a factor in his decision to join the Los Angeles Chargers, calling him “a quarterback I always admired.”

The quarterback spoke to the media at the team’s organized team activities (OTAs) and revealed his thoughts on his fifth different offensive coordinator.

Justin Herbert On His New Offensive Coordinator

Now in Los Angeles during OTAs, the Los Angeles Chargers got their first look at Justin Herbert under Mike McDaniel’s offensive scheme.

Justin Herbert didn’t do much passing on the practice field, as he was working on his footwork, but spoke to the media and was asked to share his first thoughts about his new offensive playcaller when he heard the news of his hiring.

“It was really exciting,” Herbert said. “Obviously, we have so much respect for him, and it has been so much fun getting to meet with him and talk to him and understand how he sees the game. I’ve really enjoyed my time with him so far.”

Herbert threw for more than 4,000 passing yards in his first three seasons in the league, but has yet to eclipse that number since.

While having a different offensive coordinator could wear out the former Oregon Duck, not giving him any familiarity with an offensive system, Herbert has lauded his new coach so far.

“He’s a very talented and smart coach,” the quarterback later added about McDaniel. “The first few meetings [with him] were awesome. We talked more than just football and it was awesome.”

“I could tell we were going to get along really quickly, really well. It’s been a lot of fun playing for him so far.”

Head coach Jim Harbaugh called Justin Herbert and Mike McDaniel have been “a better mesh than I even thought it would be.”

Mike McDaniel Wasting No Time

Justin Herbert worked on his footwork during OTAs on Tuesday, but the process first started during phase one of the offseason workout program.

“McDaniel mentioned challenging Herbert to work on his footwork and develop a quicker rhythm, and told reporters the Chargers QB is unique among the elite at his position in his willingness to try new things,” NFL website digital content producer Bobby Kownack wrote.

Herbert mentioned at his presser that he will work on his footwork once a week and that he won’t be throwing the ball.

Outside of working on his footwork, McDaniel also urges his new quarterback to get the ball out quickly and time the passes with the receivers’ routes, with Herbert mentioning that the team has been working on that so far.

With Justin Herbert now working under the tutelage of Mike McDaniel, the quarterback could take the next step in his career and help the team make a playoff run.