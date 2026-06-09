‘This Could Be His Best Season:’ Justin Herbert Tipped to Thrive Under McDaniel

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has proven he belongs among the NFL’s elite, earning two Pro Bowl selections. But with the new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel in the picture for the 2026 season, the Chargers might have finally found the best way to unlock another gear in his game.

The former Miami Dolphins head coach has already made a positive impression on the Chargers’ offense during recent OTAs, raising expectations among fans and analysts, including ESPN’s Dan Graziano, who is confident that the 28-year-old may have the finest season of his career in 2026.

“Assuming the rest of the offensive line upgrades take hold, McDaniel should find ways to accentuate Herbert’s unique abilities. This could be his best season yet.” noted Graziano recently.

Aside from leading the Dolphins for four seasons, McDaniel brought over two decades of experience in Los Angeles, including serving as the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. Under his watch, the signal-caller is already making notable changes to his game.

Mike McDaniel Has Been Working Closely With Justin Herbert This Offseason

The head coach Jim Harbaugh primarily revamped the Chargers’ offensive staff after a pressure-filled 2025 season for Justin Herbert, who suffered a career-high 54 sacks throughout the regular season, resulting in a Wild Card Round exit against the New England Patriots when he was sacked 6 times and ending with a dismal score of 16-3.

Now, with McDaniel in charge of the offense, Herbert is moving toward a quick-passing scheme. After an explosive offensive display in Miami, the OC is bringing a system centred on timing, rhythm, and quick yards. To adapt the playbook efficiently, the QB1 reportedly studied tapes from the Dolphins to comprehend McDaniel’s quick-release concepts.

Additionally, during the OTAs, the 43-year-old challenged Herbert to ditch the idea of holding the ball while trying to do everything by himself. He is training to get the ball out of his hand in less than a second. 2.4 seconds or less, minimizing the chance of getting sacked by the defenders.

As the 28-year-old had a high-pressure rate and sacks, throwing the football in receivers’ hands before they even turn around is a great way to counter aggressive edge rushers, which could help to mitigate the pass rush.

Besides these tactical steps, the QB actively worked on his footwork with McDaniel in the third phase of the OTAs, refraining from throwing the ball and solely focusing on the footwork. He is eliminating the parallel stance during the line of scrimmage. Instead, he will adjust his footwork based on the requirement.

As the duo continues to work together this offseason, McDaniel has already earned Herbert and other offensive players’ respect.

Justin Herbert Respects Mike McDaniel as a “Great Teacher”

In his six-year Chargers career, Justin Herbert has played under four different offensive coordinators, and the former Dolphins HC will be his fifth. Despite working for a few weeks in the OTAs, they have already built a student-teacher rapport on the gridiron.

“I think he’s a great teacher, great coach,” said Herbert recently about McDaniel. “The more time we get, the better for us.”

The early signs suggest that the franchise is in the right direction ahead of the 2026 campaign. If McDaniel’s playbook delivers on the promise, Herbert may end up having an MVP-caliber season.