It took the Chargers 8 losses to finally get their first win of the season on Monday, but one thing stands out of it all: how they never pushed anyone under the bus.

Even when the entire national media was basically forcing the Chargers to move on from Mike McDaniel, and giving head coach Jim Harbaugh every chance to hold him accountable and steer clear of the pressure, he didn’t. Neither did Justin Herbert, and instead blamed the entire offense as a unit.

No finger-pointing has been a core Bolts value this season, and QB Justin Herbert and WR TRe Harris made sure to remind everyone about it after their massive 23-20 upset over the Ravens.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert Raves About Locker Room

Herbert’s first reaction after leading his squad to a win during his post-game sideline interview was raving about his teammates and how his locker room stuck around with him till they finally cracked the code.

“I just respect those guys in the locker room so much for sticking together, not pointing fingers,” Herbert told ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after the win. “It’s been a tough year, obviously, but the way they continue to show up to work, they’re true professionals, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

His first reaction to the win being crediting teammates shows how much of a collective effort it was till Week 10.

“It’s a great locker room of guys,” he added. “You know, guys that care about each other and want to be the best. It hasn’t gone our way this year, but we’re going to continue to show up to work tomorrow and watch the film and get better. And that’s all we can do at this point.”

Herbert’s stats weren’t particularly mind-blowing. He went 12-of-18 for 129 yards, zero touchdowns, and zero interceptions, but he added 51 yards on the ground.

More importantly, Herbert finally gave the Chargers an early lead with a 22-yard score in the game’s opening drive, using his legs. Not turning over the ball even once surely helped, and so did his throw not getting intercepted once.

“It was awesome,” Herbert said. “It was so much up front. They work so hard … and [Hampton] is about as talented as it gets, the way he runs.”

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“It’s been a tough year,” Herbert said. “It hasn’t gone our way this year, and for those guys to continue to fight, not point fingers, and stick together — they’ve earned it, and I’m really happy for them.”

Even WE Tre’Harris was pressed about how the locker room stays together by Sports Center’s Scott Van Pelt. His response was almost identical to Herbert in detailing their locker room unity.

“I would definitely say that the first thing is, no finger-pointing and no blaming. That hasn’t even come close to anybody in the locker room. Nobody is out there pointing fingers at anybody, saying, ‘ This is why we’re losing’. If anything, everybody’s taking it on the chin as a collective and just keeping going. Every single Sunday, Monday, Thursday, whenever we get the time to play, we try to put our best foot forward, every single time we step foot on the field.”

While they didn’t take any names this time either, both Herbert and Harris’s responses were an indirect jab at every call, blaming McDaniel, Harbaugh, or even Herbert for the failing offense.