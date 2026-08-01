Justin Herbert’s $1 Million Engagement Ring for Madison Beer Has Everyone Talking

Madison Beer didn’t need a long-winded caption to break the internet. Her simple, dreamy photos with Chargers QB Justin Herbert, and of course, the massive rock on her finger, with an understated “Meet my fiancé” caption, were more than enough.

After Taylor Swift and Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce’s wedding rumors took over Hollywood in the NFL-meets-pop-royalty overlap, Beer and Herbert are following suit with their engagement post.

Beer took to Instagram Tuesday to introduce her now-fiancé, and everyone was hooked on the precious stone on Beer’s finger.

Justin Herbert Went All Out on the Ring

Always the one to keep his private life under wraps off the field, Herbert chose a ring that reflects it.

Instead of opting for a multi-stone, flashy 30-carat boulder, Herbert chose an understated solitaire. He let the rare 2:1 elongated cushion-cut stone on a simple band do all the talking

The industry experts were quick to break down the finer details of Beer’s ring, which reportedly costs about $1 million.

It is an “extremely elongated cushion cut with a length-to-width ratio approaching 2:1, which is exceptionally rare and incredibly difficult to source,” as ring expert Kegan Fisher explains.

Rumored to be around 15 carats per InStyle, Beer’s stone appears to have an antique faceting, giving it a softer, romantic look.

Le Vian’s CEO Eddie Le Vian “believes it is an old mine-cut diamond (the same cut Taylor Swift has),” per InStyle.

“Elongated cushion diamonds, and especially antique old mine [cut] cushions really resonate because they offer remarkable presence while maintaining a soft, graceful silhouette, and can feel very personal and authentic,” he says.

Le Vian confirms that the ring is a timeless piece of understated luxury.

“The beauty of this ring lies in its simplicity. The elongated cushion cut diamond appears to be paired with a delicate band and classic solitaire-style setting, creating a look that feels both timeless and incredibly current. When a setting is this clean, every detail matters. It allows an exceptional diamond to become the entire story.”

Wedding Rumors Already Making Rounds

Beer released her track ‘lovergirl’ earlier this year with Herbert making a cameo. The pictures of their engagement, with Beer and Herbert twinning in off-white sweaters, look like Beer living every bit of that ‘lovergirl’ dream.

Funny enough, the rumors of them dating first started swirling around when they were photographed talking on the stage of one of her music videos in August 2025.

They took their sweet time to make things official, but all the PDA on the sidelines in October 2025 did it.

Now, just hours after Herbert went down on his knee, the wedding talks are already taking over the NFL.

According to ESPN, Herbert admitted that proposing was more nerve-racking than making his first NFL start. Asked which moment made him more nervous, the Chargers quarterback answered, “The proposal, for sure.”

Beer’s family jumped to congratulate her as her mom, Tracie, made an Instagram post of her own.

She shared a special screenshot of her congratulating the couple on FaceTime with several other pictures of them. “Some things are meant to be, and this is certainly one of them!” she wrote in the caption, calling Herbert “the man of (Madison’s) dreams” who would “protect and love her forever.”