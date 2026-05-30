NFL Legend Explains How Justin Herbert’s OTA Absence Differs From Travis Kelce’s

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert‘s decision to miss the final two weeks of Phase 2 voluntary workouts to support his singer girlfriend, Madison Beer, has become football’s latest debate, drawing criticism from fans and experts. The situation mirrors how Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce takes similar approaches with his pop star fiancée, Taylor Swift.

The former Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib, however, argues that there is a big difference between Justin Herbert and Travis Kelce skipping their offseason workouts.

“Kelce is not a quarterback,” said Aqib Talib on a recent edition of The Arena: Gridiron podcast. “The show can go on without Kelce; the show can’t go on without Herbert.”

As a multi-time Super Bowl winner with thirteen seasons under his belt, Travis Kelce already has a long-standing trust with the Chiefs QB, Patrick Mahomes, making them one of the most successful partnerships in the NFL today. In contrast, the situation is different for Herbert and the Chargers.

The 28-year-old is the franchise quarterback and the most important member of the squad. Although he has been leading the Chargers QB room since 2020, he could be a step behind in adjusting to the new offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel’s playbook, while he also has to build chemistry with the newest receivers of the team.

However, after failing to attend the initial two weeks, Herbert is reportedly back with the team.

Justin Herbert Recently Joined the OTAs of the Chargers

The Chargers signal-caller flew to Europe in the second week of May, as his girlfriend Madison Beer started ‘The Locket Tour.’ As a result, he could not join his team during Phase 2 of the Chargers’ voluntary offseason at that time.

Herbert is reportedly back from his overseas trip, joining Phase 3 of the OTAs at El Segundo on May 27, 2026. The franchise quarterback quickly shut down the media talk following a productive first day on the gridiron.

During his first full team drill, the 28-year-old showed no rust despite missing two weeks. He looked sharp, scanning the defense, while he fired an accurate ball between three defenders to find Quentin Johnston for a first down. He also looked effortless during the 7-on-7 drills, completing passes to all five receivers and showing early chemistry in McDaniel’s system.

Chargers’ OTAs will continue until June 4, and the mandatory minicamp is scheduled from June 6 to June 11. Now that the QB1 is back in action, he is expected to attend each offseason program. Though Herbert faced backlash for skipping the initial OTA rounds, he had the Chargers’ head coach Jim Harbaugh’s back.

Jim Harbaugh Defended Justin Herbert’s OTA Absence

Jim Harbaugh did not question his quarterback’s absence. Instead, he defended him in front of the media, calling it a good balance between football and personal life.

“He’s somebody who’s here all the time,” Jim said after Herbert joined the team at El Segundo. “There are times I’ve wanted to shoo him out of the building. He’s at every voluntary and nonvoluntary workout.”

Last season, Madison Beer attended the Chargers games to cheer for her boyfriend, so it was only natural for the signal-caller to show the same level of support for the ‘Reckless’ singer amid her international tour.