Former Chargers Legend Arrested as New Mugshot Is Released

The former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen once tormented NFL defenses with his elite footwork, route-running ability, and explosiveness. With his second stint with the Bolts ending last season, he is now signed to the Indianapolis Colts, where he has landed in an unwanted situation.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police, the six-time Pro Bowler was arrested early in the morning on Sunday for DUI (driving under the influence) charges. The incident reportedly happened around 1:00 AM ET on August 30.

Allen was pulled over by police on South Meridian Street in downtown Indianapolis. His vehicle initially came on the radar of law enforcement because it was reportedly parked in a no-parking zone. When the 34-year-old talked with the officers, he showed signs of intoxication, leading to his eventual arrest.

Following his arrest, the former Chargers star’s mugshot was also released publicly. It is unclear how long he will be in custody, but considering the Colts’ season opener is merely two weeks away, it is certainly a blow for the franchise amid the uncertainty over his availability, especially as the roster cut is looming today and he made his preseason debut against the Detroit Lions just hours before the incident.

Keenan Allen’s Colts Preseason Debut Was Quickly Overshadowed By The Arrest

Keenan Allen, who has been in the NFL for over a decade, signed with the Indianapolis Colts on August 19, bringing his years of experience as a wide receiver. After joining the franchise, he didn’t play in the second preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, which took place on August 22.

However, a week later, when he was more settled at Lucas Oil Stadium, he made his debut against the Detroit Lions, showing flashes of his experience and skills during his limited time on the gridiron with 1 reception and 24 receiving yards.

But following the game, this incident happened. In response to the arrest, the Colts have reportedly released a statement this morning, per ESPN.

“We are aware of the incident involving Keenan Allen last night,” noted the Colts. “We are in the process of gathering more information and have no further comment at this time.”

Allen signed a one-year deal of $3.32 million to play for the two-time Super Bowl champions, which includes guaranteed money of $2.81 million. However, early in his career, he spent over a decade with the Chargers.

Keenan Allen Built An Iconic Career During His First 11 Seasons With the Chargers

Keenan Allen was picked by the Chargers in the 3rd round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Despite being picked in the 3rd round, he became one of the greatest wide receivers in the franchise’s history, spending 11 consecutive seasons and winning several notable accolades.

Besides winning six Pro Bowl honors throughout his career, the WR became the Rookie of the Year in his debut campaign and won the NFL Comeback of the Year after getting back on track from a torn ACL in 2017. Following his first Chargers stint, he played a full season with the Chicago Bears before donning the Bolts jersey yet again for the 2025 campaign.

While the veteran has played 171 NFL games, 156 have been as a Chargers player. The Bolts icon is an all-time franchise leader in receptions (985) and second in total passing yards (11,307) behind Antonio Gates (11,841). Even though the 34-year-old is past his heyday and in the later stages of his football career, his wealth of experience could still make him a valuable rotational option for the Colts WR once he resolves his current legal issue.