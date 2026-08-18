Keenan Allen Follows Former Chargers OC to Colts on One-Year Deal

And with that, the Keenan Allen era officially wraps up in Los Angeles.

After the offseason shocker of Allen and the Chargers parting ways, Chargers fans woke up to the news that their AFC rivals, the Indianapolis Colts, signed Allen to a one-year deal reportedly worth up to $8.32 million.

The Colts added much-needed juice to a thin receiver room, though the move stings less for Chargers fans knowing Allen is back in Shane Steichen’s system.

Keenan Allen and Shane Steichen Share a Long Chargers History

Allen spent almost his entire prime in Steichen’s system in LA. Steichen spent seven of Allen’s first eight seasons in Los Angeles working his way up the offensive staff before taking over as full-time offensive coordinator in 2020.

That shared history yielded instant results. During Steichen’s first year calling plays, Allen hauled in 100 passes for 992 yards and eight touchdowns, hitting those marks despite missing a pair of games.

That single-season breakout was simply the continuation of a dominant stretch. During Steichen’s stretch from 2017 to 2020, Allen put together a four-year run totaling 403 receptions, 4,780 receiving yards, and 26 touchdowns.

That stretch featured three 1,000-yard campaigns and solidified Allen’s place as one of the NFL’s elite intermediate target-monsters.

But those proven numbers aren’t the only reason the Colts moved so swiftly to finalize the deal.

Allen caught Indy’s eyes several months ago, and has been on their watch since. Perhaps they weren’t feeling the urgency then. But Michael Pittman Jr.’s trade to Steelers and their starting wide receiver Alec Pierce injuring his ankle made up for a seriously alarming situation. Pierce underwent a surgery and is still uncertain for Week 1.

Snaps became available in Indianapolis, and Allen was ready to play them.

What It Means for Chargers

Under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, the passing game should shift to a more YAC-focused attack, directly clashing with Allen’s traditional style.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported after his visit to Chargers camp that it didn’t seem that McDaniel was looking to add any more receivers late in the offseason.

While Allen shakes off some of his rust from Steichen’s old schemes in Colts practice sessions, back here in LA, the spotlight turns to Ladd McConkey. The second-round pick from 2024 NFL Draft is young, fitting right in the modern scheme McDaniel’s trying to bring to the Chargers.

McDaniel’s reason to not want any more receiving veterans is clear. All of his new receiving corps, Ladd McConkey, Quintin Johnston, Derius Davis, Tre’ Harris, Keandre Lambert-Smith, and 2026 fourth-round addition Brenen Thompson, all are still on their rookie contracts.

It saves them a lot of payroll flexibility, sure. But it’s much more for McDaniel. Rookies don’t come with old habits or pre-existing preferences as much as veterans. They learn McDaniel’s complex motion splits from day one, giving the play-caller a young track squad built specifically for his play-style.

Plus, it keeps them on their toes because they have to earn every single rep, target, and roster spot purely based on production, speed, and execution, rather than their pre-established reputation and massive paychecks.