Chargers Drop Concerning Ladd McConckey Injury Update Before Week 10

The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t have any positive news on WR Ladd McConkey on Saturday either, as they prepare for their Monday Night kickoff against the Ravens.

According to the injury list released Saturday, McConkey was listed as questionable for Week 10.

Kayode Awosika, Justin Eboigbe, David Njoku, Denzel Perryman, and Trey Pipkins III were also questionable besides McConkey.

Ladd McConkey Questionable for Week 10 Game Against the Ravens

Head coach Jim Harbaugh called him “day-to-day” on Monday. However, there are hardly any optimistic signs about McConkey’s lower back rehab since he has logged three straight DNPs on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Without any signs of him recovering soon, Harbaugh had to list him as questionable.

Up until last week, he wasn’t even on the injury list. Then, mid-week, he suddenly started having back spasms during pregame warmups against the Houston Texans in Week 9. Since the Chargers had already submitted their final injury report, McConkey had to stay active.

McConkey remained officially active, but stayed on the sideline in uniform. The Bolts had no choice but to list him as questionable right after the opening drive since he couldn’t even take a single snap.

Then again, back issues aren’t new for McConkey either. He missed the first four games of his final college season at Georgia in 2023 with a lower lumbar sprain.

What’s more concerning is that his back spasms are the fifth injury McConkey has dealt with this season. The injuries have been following McConkey since the offseason, when he missed spring workouts and sat out team drills in mandatory minicamp with a left hamstring strain.

McConkey’s Lengthy Injury History from 2026

Then he cracked his ribs in the fourth quarter in Week 1 against the Cardinals, then played through it in Week 2 wearing a flak jacket. He played through Week 3 only to get bogged down in Week 4 with an aggravated foot injury against Seattle.

In Week 5 against Denver, L.A. kept him active on an emergency basis because they had exhausted all their options since most of their players were hurt worse. McConkey couldn’t help much, either, as he logged zero snaps, the exact same active-but-DNP quirk that repeated against Houston.

Insult to injury, he exited the Week 6 game vs. the Chiefs with a Grade 1 concussion after taking a hit from two Kansas City defenders while turning upfield after a catch.

He cleared protocol during the Week 7 bye and led the team with four catches for 86 yards in Week 8 against the Rams right before the back spasms hit. Quite a lengthy list for 10 weeks.

It shows why the offensive line injuries are considered one of the biggest reasons the Chargers are still the only winless team in the league.

Returner Derius Davis is the only wideout on L.A.’s original roster who has played in all eight games. If McConkey sits against Baltimore, Quentin Johnston, Tre’ Harris (cleared from a shoulder issue), and KeAndre Lambert-Smith will handle the bulk of the receiver snaps again.

A point worth noting is that even with the mounting injuries, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly reached out on Tuesday before the trade deadline trying to swing a deal for McConkey, which the Chargers turned down.