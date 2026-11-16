Chagrers Get the Last Ladd McConkey Injury Update They Wanted for Week 10

Sunday’s injury update came with the last thing the Los Angeles Chargers needed to hear.

WR Ladd McConkey is officially out for the Chargers’ Week 10 game against the Ravens.

Chargers Ladd McConkey Officially Out For Ravens Game

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed that the Chargers ruled McConkey out for Monday Night Football.

The update comes after McConkey was listed as questionable on Saturday’s injury report. He missed practice all week after his back locked up with spasms during pre-game warm-ups before the Bolts’ Week 9 game against the Texans.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh tabbed him as “day-to-day” on Monday, so there was little optimism about him returning anyway.

Worse yet, this is McConkey’s fifth injury in 2026. He missed spring workouts due to a hamstring sprain, followed by cracked ribs in Week 1, and a reaggravated foot injury in Week 4. A Grade 1 concussion followed in Week 6, and now a back issue.

His stats are just as concerning. As the official WR1, McConkey is averaging just 47.7 receiving yards and 4.0 targets per game across his six appearances, with 13 first downs, a 54-yard long, and zero rushing attempts or fumbles.

So far, he’s had just a single touchdown, which came in the Week 1 opener against Arizona, meaning he hasn’t found the end zone since Sept. 13.

Every week is crucial for the Chargers to hunt for their first win this season, and this McConkey update makes it that much harder.

What remains to be seen is who the Chargers promote from their practice squad to fill out the empty wide receiver spots. Brennen Thompson is also out, making Quentin Johnson into the WR1 role, with Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert Smith as depth.

QB Justin Herbert also banged up the middle finger on his non-throwing hand against the Texans last week, but he stayed off the injury report and is good to go.

Chargers Complete Injury Report for Week 10

Here is the complete injury report:

Out

OT Branson Taylor (ankle)

WR Brenen Thompson (hamstring)

DB Isas Waxter (ankle)

S Kendall Williamson (calf)

Questionable

G Kayode Awosika (fibula)

DT Justin Eboigbe (ankle)

WR Ladd McConkey (back)

TE David Njoku (fibula)

LB Denzel Perryman (pectoral)

OT Trey Pipkins (personal/knee)