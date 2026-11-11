Chargers Reportedly Received Trade Inquiries Regarding WR Ladd McConkey from NFC Team

T

he Los Angeles Chargers are 0-8 and picking up the pieces on a lost season. Suffering their worst start to a season since 2000, nothing has gone right, especially offensively. Quarterback Justin Herbert has struggled to adapt to new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel’s scheme, and the team as a whole is looking ahead to the future. Despite the team’s struggles, they remained relatively quiet at the trade deadline. The Chargers made only one move, trading linebacker Daiyan Henley to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round draft pick and a 2028 fifth-round draft pick.

The Chargers did receive inquiries on multiple players though, including wide receiver Ladd McConkey. The team opted to keep him, but got a call from an NFC team that could have used his services.

Los Angeles Rams Called About McConkey

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler revealed that he spoke to multiple teams that think the Rams called about a potential McConkey trade. The Rams are dealing with injuries to Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, and could have used help at the position. The Rams trust that both of those players will return and help them get to the playoffs, leading to them staying put when it was all said and done.

“The Chargers said no to at least one Ladd McConkey inquiry,” Fowler wrote. “Teams I spoke to believe the Rams were the ones to make that call. Overall, though, the Rams didn’t seriously consider a receiver move because they expect both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams to return this season. And in the short term, they believe Matthew Stafford can maximize the supporting cast of receivers.”

McConkey is still on his rookie contract and has one season remaining, making it less urgent to trade him. If the Chargers struggle again in 2027 though, and McConkey hints at wanting to leave, the team might react differently to inquires in the future.

McConkey’s NFL Career So Far

McConkey starred at Georgia from 2020-2023, establishing himself as a highly touted NFL prospect heading into the 2024 draft. The Chargers selected him in the second round and he quickly burst onto the scene, registering 82 catches for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie. He set the record for most receiving yards by a rookie in a playoff game, registering nine catches for 197 yards and a touchdown in a 2024 Wild Card Playoff loss to the Houston Texans.

McConkey came back down to Earth last season, registering 66 catches for 789 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games. The Chargers made the playoffs for the second season in a row, and in a 16-3 Wild Card Playoff loss to the New England Patriots, he caught three passes for 32 yards. McConkey has 17 catches for 286 yards and a touchdown through six games this season.