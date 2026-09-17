Chargers’ Ladd McConkey & Wife Sydney McConkey Announce Life-Changing Personal News

Ladd McConkey’s new season got off to a disappointing start with a loss against the Arizona Cardinals. However, life outside the gridiron has given the Los Angeles Chargers star a happier reason to celebrate, as he recently revealed life-altering personal news on social media.

The wide receiver revealed six weeks ago that he and his wife, Sydney McConkey, were expecting a baby in early 2027, and in their recent Instagram post, the couple has officially shared another big piece of news— their baby is a boy. They made the big revelation with a series of heartwarming pictures.

“Baby boy, we can’t wait to meet you,” noted Sydney McConkey in a collab post.

It is the couple’s first time becoming parents. They are set to be parents more than a year after getting walked down the aisle, which happened during the offseason last year.

The McConkeys’ Love Story Began Long Before The NFL Spotlight

Before saying ‘I do,’ Ladd McConkey and Sydney McConkey’s relationship timeline stretched for years, as they were high school sweethearts. They both met in their hometown, Chatsworth, Georgia, in their childhood. Even though they were acquainted in childhood, their dating period officially started around 2017 when they were in high school in Georgia, meaning they have been together for about nine years.

Being high school sweethearts, Sydney watched Ladd grow as a football player when he represented the Georgia Bulldogs and won the National Championship for two consecutive seasons in 2021 and 2022 before getting drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024. Just months after he officially became an NFL player, they took the next stage in their relationship, getting engaged in July 2024.

Almost nine months later, they became Mr .and Mrs. McConkey in their hometown. They are now growing the family following the heartwarming announcement on social media yesterday. As the big news broke, the Chargers star’s present and former teammates sent the couple warm wishes.

There is plenty to celebrate in the NFL star’s married life, but he will be looking to bounce back in Week 2 when the Chargers take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Before he could look forward to the fixture, he had an injury setback in his way.

Chargers Face Ladd McConkey Injury Concern Before Week 2

The Raiders comprehensively beat the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, and they are now heading to Los Angeles to face off against the Chargers, with the game scheduled to take place on Sunday. However, it is questionable whether Ladd McConkey will be suiting up for the game.

During the Chargers’ clash against the Cardinals last week, the former second-round pick collided with the linebacker, Mack Wilson, causing a rib injury. He never returned to the field again, impacting the Chargers’ effectiveness.

As per the latest update, head coach Jim Harbaugh gave him a day-to-day designation, but he skipped the recent practice session on Wednesday. So, there is still a cloud over his availability. Even though he didn’t play the entire first game, the 24-year-old had 5 receptions and 82 receiving yards. If he ends up being ruled out for the game, the Chargers offense will be in a difficult spot on Sunday.