Massive Free Agent Guard Named Chargers’ Best Offseason Move

Following another promising season that ended in bizarre fashion, the Chargers are ready to build a bigger, more physical team in their second year under head coach Jim Harbaugh. One of their key additions this offseason has been free agent Mekhi Becton, “all 6-foot-7 and 363 pounds of him,” writes Mike Sando of The Athletic. Sando named the signing of Becton, who figures to slot in at right guard next to “similarly massive tackle Joe Alt,” as his favorite offseason move by the Chargers. “It’ll be fun to see those two giants aligned next to one another (unless you’re a defensive lineman).”

LA Hoping Massive Free Agent Guard Will Provide Clarity on Offensive Line

The Chargers entered this offseason with the second-most cap space in the league and some big holes to fill. With star left tackle Rashawn Slater absent from OTAs during contract talks, the focus will likely be on the combination of right tackle Joe Alt and massive free agent Mekhi Becton. The Chargers are still trying to figure out their center and left guard spots, but as of now, they look to have three spots solidified on their line.

With Becton expected to take over at right guard in place of Trey Pipkins III, Pipkins will now compete for the left guard spot. Pipkins will battle with Zion Johnson, Bradley Bozeman, Andre James and Jamaree Salyer, according to Chargers Editorial Director Eric Smith. The starting center spot is also up for grabs, with Johnson, Bozeman and James expected to compete for it.

Becton has expressed that he’s looking forward to working with Alt, calling him a “dancing bear” who’s “really light on his feet,” according to Smith.

“He’s definitely good,” Becton said. “I was a huge fan of his since he came out of college. He’s a great player and I’m excited to see what his career upholds.”

Looking Ahead: Chargers Only Team With More Than $100 Million in Cap Space Available in 2026

Before making any splashy signings next spring, the Chargers will need to figure out how to retain their in-house talent. Two key pieces on the left side of the offensive line are set to become free agents following this season. Left guard Zion Johnson in the final year of his deal and star left tackle Rashawn Slater playing on his fifth-year option, as of now. Slater’s contract has been the talk of the town this offseason, so his absence from the first day of OTAs has raised eyebrows and led Chargers GM Joe Hortiz to comment on the situation.

With over $110 million in cap space for 2026, the Chargers are in good shape, writes CBS Sports‘ Tyler Sullivan. They are “setting themselves up to make some rather sizable moves in free agency,” writes Sullivan. Even if they were to bring back both Johnson and Slater, “Jim Harbaugh will have enough to continue to build around Justin Herbert and mold his roster further into his image,” writes Sullivan. If they can find another massive free agent to add to the roster for 2026, the Chargers should be in good shape to compete for the AFC West crown.

Can the Chargers Avoid a Repeat of the 2022 Offseason?

The last time they had as much cap space was the 2022 offseason. Their marquee additions in 2022 included re-signing wide receiver Mike Williams, signing corner J.C. Jackson, and trading for former DPOY Khalil Mack. But, as ESPN‘s Kris Rihm wrote in his free agency preview in early March, the Chargers have “flirted with disaster more than success” in the following three seasons.

One of those disasters came when the Chargers blew a 27-0 first-half lead against the Jaguars in the 2022 Wild Card. Despite winning the turnover battle 5-0, Jacksonville outscored LA 24-3 in the second half to cap off the comeback victory. It’s only the third-largest comeback in playoff history, but the Chargers have the special distinction of being the only team in league history to lose a playoff game with a +5 turnover differential.

In 2023, the Chargers traded J.C. Jackson and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Patriots for a 2025 sixth-round-pick. Despite playing just seven games over two seasons, the Chargers paid Jackson $38.5 million.

Later that season, following a 63-21 loss to the Raiders, the Chargers fired head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco. Looking for a clean slate, LA brought in long-time Ravens staff member Joe Hortiz to serve as general manager. Then, they hired head coach Jim Harbaugh to return to the pros after 9 seasons and a national championship at the University of Michigan.

But, LA has the chance to put all of that behind them in 2025, due in part to their addition of massive free agent Mekhi Becton. If the Chargers can make it over the hump and find some success in the playoffs this year, they should have the financial flexibility to build off of it in 2026.