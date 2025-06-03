Chargers Tabbed as Perfect Trade Spot for All-Pro Pass Rusher

The Los Angeles Chargers could make yet another huge trade for a star pass rusher. In a recent piece for Pro Football Network, Hayden Victoria listed the Chargers as one of the five best landing spots for disgruntled star pass rusher Micah Parsons.

With speculation swirling over Parsons still waiting on a long-term contract with the Dallas Cowboys, Victoria explains why the Chargers make sense as a potential landing spot for the four-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-Team All-Pro.

“After moving on from Joey Bosa, the Los Angeles Chargers have both the need and the cap space to make Parsons the centerpiece of their pass rush. Jim Harbaugh’s defense would benefit from Parsons’ elite versatility and production.”

Post-Joey Bosa Era Opens the Door for Micah Parsons

One of the biggest reasons why the Chargers make sense for Parsons is the void left by Bosa. After years of injuries and declining production, the Chargers parted ways with the former Pro Bowl pass rusher this offseason. That move created both a need on the edge and the salary cap space to pursue a major upgrade. Enter Parsons, who is younger, more versatile, and less injury-prone.

With the Chargers building a more aggressive defense built on athleticism, Parsons fits that mold perfectly. Whether standing up as an outside linebacker, rushing the quarterback off the edge, or even dropping into coverage, he gives defensive coordinator Jesse Minter multiple ways to attack the offense.

Parsons, the No. 2 pass rusher in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus, is set to play on the fifth-year option worth $24 million in 2025. A player of his caliber would like to get the mega contract now instead of playing on what is essentially a one-year, $24 million contract, and Cowboys GM Jerry Jones doesn’t seem concerned about it.

Back in April, Jones stated that he and Parsons have agreed on “most” issues for the new deal.

“Most of the issues we are in agreement on. We discussed it all,” Jones said. “But we obviously don’t have an agreement relative to the new contract.”

The Cap Space and Contract Reality Align for a Bold Move

One of the biggest hurdles to trading for a player like Parsons is money. According to Spotrac, his market value is projected at a whopping four years and $145 million, which is an average of a little over $36 million per season. That kind of investment isn’t realistic for most teams. But for the Chargers, with a projected $110 million in cap space in 2026, they might be the only team who are in a position to afford it.

While the idea of the Cowboys trading Parsons still seems highly unlikely, nothing is ever off the table, especially when he and the Cowboys can’t seem to come to an agreement.

If, and it’s still a big if, the Cowboys are open to listening, don’t be surprised if the Chargers are one of the top landing spots for the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year.