Chargers Win the Internet with Minecraft Schedule Release Video

Year after year, the Los Angeles Chargers continue to set the standard for NFL schedule release videos. After stealing the spotlight with their anime-inspired masterpiece in 2022, the Chargers are back, and this time, they’ve gone pixelated with a Minecraft-themed reveal that once again proves their social media team is in a league of its own.

With reactions pouring in from major platforms like PrizePicks (“Common Chargers Social Media Team W”), Overtime (“Y’all cooked lmaoooo”), and Underdog Fantasy (“Tossing popcorn at my computer right now”), it’s becoming tradition: the Chargers are the social media kings of the NFL.

should we REALLY make our schedule release video in minecraft? yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/gxk31Dql5L — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 15, 2025

Top Highlights From the Chargers’ Minecraft-Themed NFL Schedule Release Video

From the moment the “Bora Brasil International Game Unlocked” icon popped up in the top-right corner of the screen, it was clear this video would be full of clever creativity. The AFC West estate gag, complete with the Las Vegas Raiders living in a dirt hut, was hilarious. The video delivered subtle digs, clever easter eggs, and inside jokes only true ball knowers would catch. The Chargers even managed to roast teams they won’t be playing this season, because why not?

But enough of that, go watch the video and see what amazing work the Chargers put out for the world to see. Now it’s time to get into the nitty-gritty details from the Chargers’ 2025 NFL schedule.

Tidbits From Chargers’ Schedule

The Bolts kick off the season with a bang, traveling to Brazil for a massive Week 1 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s a high-stakes start, as the Chargers look to end a seven-game losing streak against their AFC West rivals.

Other notes to consider are that the Chargers will be playing against divisional opponents in the first three games of the season, with Week 2 away against the Raiders and Week 3 at home against the Denver Broncos. They also don’t play against a division rival again until Week 13 at home against the Raiders.

The brutal stretch of the season will come late, with matchups against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14, in Kansas City Week 15, at Dallas against the Cowboys in Week 16, a playoff revenge game against the Houston Texans in Week 17, and ending the season in Denver Week 18.

The Chargers have five primetime games, which include the following:

Week 1 vs Chiefs in Brazil: Friday, September 5th, 5:00 pm

Week 2 @ Raiders: Monday, September 15th, 7:00 pm (MNF)

Week 8 vs Vikings: Thursday, October 23rd, 5:15 pm (TNF)

Week 10 vs Steelers: Sunday, November 9th, 5:20 pm (SNF)

Week 14 vs Eagles: Monday, December 8th, 5:15 pm (MNF)

Another huge topic of conversation is that the Chargers will travel the most miles out of any NFL team, covering a total of 37,086 miles. For comparison, the Cincinnati Bengals are last in the NFL with only 8,753 miles. It’s a huge test of mental fortitude for the players to be on the road for that long.

With the Chargers’ dominance on social media, now it’s time for the team to dominate on the field next season.