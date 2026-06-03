Mike Florio Suggests Chargers Move Tied to Vikings QB Situation

The Los Angeles Chargers‘ quarterback room is all set with the franchise QB Justin Herbert and his backup, Trey Lance, but adding a promising young talent could add extra depth. The Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio recently floated the idea that the Chargers could be a great option for J.J.McCarthy amid his uncertainty after the addition of Kyler Murray to the Minnesota Vikings, as he is reportedly looking for a fresh start elsewhere.

“Trade him to the Chargers,” said Florio on a recent episode of PFT Live. “I know they have got Trey Lance back to be an understudy to Justin Herbert. But Jim Harbaugh is the one who went on and on about J.J McCarthy, and maybe J.J. McCarthy will flourish somewhere else.”

McCarthy, a first-round pick from the 2024 NFL Draft, was given the QB1 role last season, but he couldn’t match the big expectations. Moreover, his professional career has been hampered by injuries, and he has played only 10 games in two seasons. A potential move to the Chargers could rejuvenate his career, given his previous ties to head coach Jim Harbaugh.

J.J McCarthy Won a National Championship in College Football Under Jim Harbaugh

Before taking up the job of the head coach of the Chargers, Jim Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines for nine seasons in college football, where McCarthy was his primary signal-caller from 2021 to 2023.

Together at Michigan, the QB-HC duo had a special run, winning the CFP National Championship in 2023 and finishing with an impressive 27-1 record as a starter. As Florio pointed out, the 62-year-old always had high praise for the pocket-passer, calling him an “elite competitor”, proving he knew how to bring out his full potential.

As a starter under Harbaugh, he logged 6,226 passing yards from 40 games, which was a reason he was a first-round pick in the draft. In contrast, his NFL career has been full of bumps at the Vikings, and a reunion with his college coach might help him find that old rhythm once again.

J.J McCarthy Can Easily Blend Into Jim Harbaugh’s Offensive Game Plan

Harbaugh’s offense is built around play action and the run game—a system McCarthy is comfortable with from his time at Michigan. The system’s efficiency helped the quarterback mask his weakness and focus on his athletic strength.

In addition, the move to Los Angeles would take the constant pressure off McCarthy’s shoulders, which he frequently dealt with in the last campaign as the QB1. The 23-year-old will be under the shadow of the franchise quarterback, Justin Herbert, which might allow him to work on the flaws without the continuous spotlight from outside.

If he could find the old spark from his college days under Harbaugh, he could very well establish himself as the QB2, replacing Trey Lance.

Another primary reason this proposed move from Mike Florio could work is the affordable contract. McCarthy is heading into the third year of his contract, which is a rookie deal. His current contract pays him $5.4 million a year, which the Chargers wouldn’t mind paying a young QB with clear potential.