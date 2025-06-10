Chargers’ $5.25M Running Back Could Break Out with Change of Scenery

Based on this offseason, the Chargers are going to emphasize the run game even more this year. After a significant investment at the position through the draft and free agency, the Chargers are hoping that a change of scenery for Najee Harris will lead to a breakout year for the fifth-year running back.

Can Harris Find a Balance with Rookie First-Rounder Omarion Hampton?

The Chargers’ investment in the running back position at pick No. 22 in this year’s draft wasn’t exactly surprising. Rookie Omarion Hampton has home run speed and ran for more than 1,000 yards after contact last season. “If you had to design a Harbaugh running back, Hampton would be the result,” writes ESPN‘s Kris Rihm.”

“The likely hope for the Chargers is that the Hampton-Harris pairing blossoms into one of the league’s best rushing offenses, propelling L.A. to the team that Harbaugh and Hortiz pictured,” writes Rihm.

It’s possible that more competition for carries may help Harris be “more efficient on a carry-by-carry basis,” according to ESPN‘s Bill Barnwell. If Hampton can push Harris throughout this offseason, we could see the Chargers develop quite a running back committee.

While some have referred to the signing as a “prove it” deal, the Chargers seem to have gotten a bargain. According to Jack Markowski of Sports Illustrated, following the end of last season, Najee Harris was projected by Spotrac to sign “a three-year deal worth $27.499 million, equaling an average annual value (AAV) of $9.166 million.” That would have put him in the top 10 in terms of AAV for running backs. But the Steelers made it clear that they’d prioritize Jaylen Warren by tendering him shortly before the draft. A few days later, they selected Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson in the 3rd round. It was time for a change of scenery for Harris.

That change of scenery came on March 12, as the Chargers signed Harris to a 1-year, $5.25 million contract. The change of scenery will also come with a change in scheme. As Barnwell points out, Harris experienced the most successful stretch of his career under interim offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner. Faulkner showed a propensity to lean more into gap concepts, according to Barnwell.

“Harris has the size to succeed in those and has more wiggle when he’s one-on-one against a defender than you might think,” writes Barnwell.

Harris Hoping a Change of Scenery Will Catalyze His Bounce Back

One of the main issues for Harris has been his lack of production in the second half of games. Only Derrick Henry has carried the ball more than Harris over the past four seasons. But the two running backs have had success rates nearly opposite of one another.

“While Henry has famously developed a reputation for getting better as the game goes along, that hasn’t been the case for Harris; his success rate routinely drops after halftime,” writes Barnwell.

Harris was one of the least successful rushers in the league during his time in Pittsburgh, according to Barnwell. Barnwell concedes that Harris may be more productive than in past seasons, “but that might only lead to league-average results as a rotation back.”

“He has racked up a significant volume with below-average efficiency, ranking second to last in the NFL in cumulative rushing EPA since entering the league in 2021,” writes Barnwell. “He ranks last in success rate among backs with at least 600 carries over that span.”

Although it hasn’t been as productive of a start to his career, Harris should benefit from a change of scenery. That’s especially true when the change of scenery comes with a change of philosophy and personnel. If there’s any coach who can get the most out of utilizing multiple running backs, it should be Jim Harbaugh.