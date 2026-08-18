Former Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowler Signs With New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers signed Pro Bowl running back Najee Harris in 2025, but his time with the team came to an abrupt end at the start of the campaign when he tore his Achilles tendon, prematurely ending his season.Given that he had a one-year contract, it also ended his brief career with Jim Harbaugh’s squad, making him a free agent this offseason.

While he was still searching for his new home, the search is finally over, as he has now found a new team. The 2021 Pro Bowler is now heading to the East Coast after striking a one-year deal with the New York Giants, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Gaeafolo.

“The #Giants are signing free agent RB Najee Harris to a 1-year deal, per me and @MikeGarafolo, as NYG adds another veteran to their backfield,” noted Rapoport on X this morning. “Harris’ season with the #Chargers last year was cut short because of an Achilles tear. Now fully healthy, he lands in NY.”

The details of his Giants contract remain under wraps for now, but when he played for the Bolts, his contract value was $5.25 million, with the entire amount being guaranteed money.

A Career-First Injury Changed Everything for Najee Harris at LA Chargers

Najee Harris was a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was the starting running back for the six-time Super Bowl champions, playing four seasons in the Steel City.

He remained injury-free throughout his Steelers career, playing 17 games in each of the four regular seasons. He has 68 NFL starts on his resume— all with the Steelers. Moreover, he was remarkably consistent, never dipping below 1,000 rushing yards a season in his entire career with the Black and Gold. Surprisingly, the franchise didn’t exercise his fifth-year option in the rookie contract, making him a free agent in 2025 and opening the door for the Chargers to sign him.

Despite remaining injury-free for his entire professional career, the 28-year-old encountered his first major injury in Los Angeles, with the Achilles tendon cut short his Chargers career to just three games, and he didn’t start either of those games.

Now, he can be a strong addition to the RB room of the Giants led by Cam Skattebo. At only 28, there is still plenty of time for him to get his career back on track.