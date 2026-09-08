NFC North Rival Deals Chargers Super Bowl Loss in Latest ESPN Prediction

Less than a week out from regular-season kickoff, the crystal balls are spinning hard, and ESPN’s latest projection just gave the Los Angeles Chargers plenty of early bulletin-board material to chew on.

ESPN’s Seth Walder mapped out how he sees the entire 2026 campaign shaking out, and it’s a cruel end to the script for Jim Harbaugh.

In his latest 2026 Playoff prediction, he has Harbaugh taking the Chargers all the way to the brink before hitting a wall against Detroit.

“In August, Detroit coach Dan Campbell said, ‘Our window is not closed’. How right he was,” Walder writes.

Chargers Fall to Lions in Super Bowl LXI: ESPN Prediction

According to the Football Power Index matrix, the math loves Harbaugh’s structural foundation, but it draws a hard line at the roster’s structural depth once you get past January.

“The Chargers-Lions Super Bowl was expected to be close, with the Lions favored by only 1.5 points. It lived up to the billing. After two Jahmyr Gibbs touchdowns put Detroit up 14-0, it looked as if the Lions might run away with the title. But the Chargers came storming back on their home field, with Justin Herbert hitting Ladd McConkey for a touchdown to end the first quarter before finding Keaton Mitchell on a wheel route for a long TD pass to tie the game 14-14 at halftime,” Walder writes in his play-by-play prediction.

“Back and forth the game swung, with Cameron Dicker hitting a 55-yard field goal to put Los Angeles up 31-30 with 90 seconds left. But that was too much time for Goff.”

“After a chunk passing play to Jameson Williams, the Lions found themselves in field goal range with plenty of time remaining. They handed the ball to Gibbs several times to inch closer and burn Los Angeles’ timeouts. Jake Bates connected on a 42-yard field goal as time expired to win the title.”

“Goff, Gibbs, St. Brown and Campbell really did it. The Lions are Super Bowl champions,” Walder concludes.

Justin Herbert Nowhere in MVP Talks

Justin Herbert might walk away from February without a ring, but a Super Bowl LXI run completely flips his MVP ceiling.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe recently dropped an executive MVP poll surveying general managers, executives, and coaches from around the NFL. It didn’t have a single Charger in sight. Zero. Nada.

They left Herbert entirely off the radar, which was a wild oversight given the lone Herbert MVP vote swung the entire race just months ago.

The MVP race loves the one with the chip on their shoulder anyway.