NFL Exes Confirm Justin Herbert’s Polarizing Status in Annual ESPN QB Rankings

ESPN dropped its annual quarterback rankings, and Chargers‘ Justin Herbert landed at No. 7 on the board. The voting came from league executives, coaches, and scouts, confirming the hesitancy surrounding Herbert’s post-season success.

January wins are the only currency that truly matters in annual rankings. Herbert’s winless 0-3 postseason record continues to anchor him down, completely eclipsing his early historic stats.

Former offensive coordinator Greg Roman could partly be to blame.

“Herbert’s previous coordinator was Greg Roman, who is known more for his running game prowess. Over two seasons with Roman, Herbert had a very effective 2024 season but threw 13 interceptions last year, albeit while the Chargers dealt with a battered offensive line for much of the season,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes.

Justin Herbert’s Offseason Record Holding Him Down

Chargers post-season metrics from 2025 clearly show where the wheels started coming off Roman’s offense. The team generated only 207 total yards of offense (120 passing, 87 rushing) and averaged just 3.5 yards per play. Naturally, playing behind a broken offensive line meant doomed stats for Herbert as well.

Forced to play hero ball with defenders up in his face, Herbert was sacked six times and threw for only 159 yards with zero touchdowns and one fumble.

Mike McDaniel’s entry in the picture, however, changes everything.

There is already plenty of offseason noise that McDaniel’s arrival will finally steer Herbert clear of any further postseason disasters.

“There’s a reason the Chargers OC job was the best one available — because of the quarterback,” an NFC scout said, per Fowler. “McDaniel should be able to streamline some things for [Herbert], manufacture some layup first downs for him.”

The front office also backed up McDaniels’ offseason plans for Herbert by opening up their wallet for a $30 million roster overhaul, signing veterans like Tyler Biadasz in free agency and landing second-round pick Jake Slaughter.

Biadasz looks like a crucial piece for Herbert’s success this season.

Signed to a lucrative three-year, $30 million deal, the former Washington center brings instant and crucial stability. Biadasz’s pre-snap IQ also takes off significant mental pressure from Justin Herbert.

Chargers’ No. 63 overall pick Jake Slaughter, who is widely considered to be the top center in the 2026 draft class, provides some elite depth.

Justin Herbert Still Has a Lot to Prove in 2026

If the upgraded offense actually holds, Herbert finally gets the clean pocket he needs to operate.

Herbert needs McDaniel’s schemes to protect him, because an NFL scout feels he doesn’t have the maturity compared to the Top 5 QBs on the board.

“He plays young,” an NFL coordinator said. “He’s incredibly talented and has made progress, but he doesn’t have the maturity level of the other guys as far as how he runs the overall operation and mastery of the position.”

Despite playing the entire final month of the season with a fractured left hand, Herbert still threw for 3,727 yards and 26 touchdowns. And his 10 passing touchdowns from outside the pocket led the NFL last season.

The Chargers won’t have to wait until January to know the success rate of McDaniel’s offense either. Klint Kubiak’s Raiders rolling in Los Angeles for a Week 2 matchup will be the litmus test, giving the preview to the ceiling of McDaniels’ offense in 2026.