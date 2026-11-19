The Chargers fan saw the announcement coming from a mile away, but the NFL finally made it official on Tuesday. The 1-8 Chargers just got flexed out of their prime-time Sunday Night Football spot for a Raiders-Browns game.

They have instead moved it to the 4:05 ET slot.

Chargers-Patriots Flexed for Raiders-Browns

“The NFL has flexed the Las Vegas Raiders–Cleveland Browns Week 12 game into NBC’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ slot, the league announced Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi.

“The Nov. 29 matchup will replace the previously scheduled New England Patriots-Los Angeles Chargers game, which will move to the 4:05 p.m. ET slot. Instead, Cleveland will host Las Vegas in a primetime game that will have huge implications in the AFC playoff race,” Oyefusi added.

The Chargers are still an 8-loss team, despite coming off a win, and are going against a 5-loss team. It’s set to be a rematch of the previous season’s AFC wild card round game. The Chargers had their first win on Monday after going winless for every game. The Patriots, too, don’t have Drake Maye to pull the audience, and have dropped two of their last four games.

Browns Have Special Reason to Take Over the Spot

The tanked views are obviously the main reason, but there’s more than the win-loss numbers that explains the decision. The Browns currently hold the third and final wild card spot in the AFC.

“The Browns (6-4) currently are the AFC’s seventh seed, holding the third and final wild card spot in the conference. Cleveland is 4-0 at home for the first time since 1963,” Reid explains. “The Raiders (4-6) are two games behind Cleveland in the standings. Las Vegas lost to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10 in first overall pick Fernando Mendoza’s first career start. The Raiders will face the Denver Broncos on the road in Week 11.”

With a 1-8 record, the Chargers can’t really argue for the snub either. The best thing they can do is win more games to avoid more flexes like this.