The Los Angeles Chargers finally got their first win on Monday, but they lost their No. 1 draft pick with that win. The Tennessee Titans now have that top spot, and the Chargers are left with the No. 2 overall pick heading into Week 11.

Even so, ESPN’s Jordan Reid doesn’t see Los Angeles actually sticking around at No. 2.

ESPN Predicts Chargers Trading Down From No. 2 Pick

In his latest mock draft, Reid projects the Chargers to trade the second overall pick to the New York Jets in exchange for two first-round picks, No. 4 and 13, along with a 2028 third-round selection.

“The Jets have three first-round picks, so I have them sending Nos. 4 and 13, along with a 2028 third-rounder, to the Chargers for the No. 2 selection,” Reid explains. “New York originally acquired the No. 13 pick in a trade with the Cowboys for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.”

In Reid’s mock draft, the Jets trade up to grab Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker at No. 2 to fix their mess under center. For Los Angeles, sliding down two spots makes plenty of sense, given where the roster stands right now, as Reid gives a solid reason for it.

“The Chargers have been extremely disappointing this season, and their 1-8 start has exposed the need for more talent everywhere. That and the fact that they already have a QB in Justin Herbert are why I had them trade out of No. 2 and add another pick. And we’ll use this first pick to get Herbert some help,” Reid explains.

Chargers Pick Two Offensive Linemen in Round 1, per Mock Draft

The Chargers made it clear that they have no plans to move on from Justin Herbert, so they won’t be in the market for a QB. No. 2 is a spot that teams desperate for a QB fight over and overpay for, and the Chargers are not that this season. Because they do need more players to fix up their offense, getting two later picks makes sense.

Reid has the Chargers taking Indiana’s WR Charlie Becker with all the receiver problems going on this season to give Herbert his true target at No. 4 overall.

“Becker is an excellent vertical threat who has 10 touchdowns this season (sixth in the FBS) and can also execute the short to intermediate levels of the route tree. He is tall (6-foot-4) and sure-handed (zero drops on 85 targets this season) with excellent body control and elite hand-eye coordination, allowing him to win in the air on long and contested catch opportunities. Becker would immediately become Herbert’s WR1.”

They later circle back for another offensive player, this time a tackle at No. 13 for Iowa’s Trevor Lauck.

“After acquiring a pass catcher with their initial first-rounder, it’s time for the Chargers to give Justin Herbert some blocking help. Between the erratic health of tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt and the constant issues with the interior line, the Bolts have struggled to keep Herbert upright in the pocket. Lauck is a steady blocker who doesn’t have much flash but simply gets the job done, allowing just five pressures and zero sacks in 10 games this season. Scouts are mixed on where they see Lauck playing in the NFL, but that shouldn’t matter for a team that needs help across the entire line.”