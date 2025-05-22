Chargers’ First-Round Pick Projected for Massive 2025 Season

ESPN’s Mike Clay released his rookie stat projections for the 2025-26 season, with a big prediction for a Chargers rookie.

Clay predicts that the Chargers’ first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, Omarion Hampton, will finish the season with the second-most rushing yards and the most scrimmage TDs among rookie running backs.

Omarion is predicted to run for 961 yards, have nine rushing touchdowns and two receiving TDs.

“Hampton’s outlook is not as rosy as Jeanty’s, but it’s still pretty strong,” Clay wrote for ESPN. “Since 2011, eight RBs have been selected in the back half of the first round. Five reached 800 rushing yards while the remaining three were limited to backup/situational roles.”

“Hampton (who was the 22nd overall pick) will need to fend off newly acquired [Najee] Harris for work, but the No. 22 pick will likely operate as the lead back in Jim Harbaugh’s run-friendly scheme.”

Clay Predicts Hampton to be “Lead Back”

While there isn’t a clear indicator who will be the primary halfback for the Chargers heading into the season, Mike Clay believes Omarion Hampton will be the lead back for the team.

Hampton said that he is excited to work with Najee Harris and believes that they can be “a dominant duo” in Los Angeles.

Harris has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first four seasons as a professional, while Hampton ran for more than 1,500 yards in his last two seasons at UNC.

The pair can become one of the better running back duos in the league if all things go well.

The new running back duo would be splitting snaps through training camp and in the season, but can provide a 1-2 punch to opposing teams defense.

More Touchdowns Than Ashton Jeanty

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty was one of the biggest topics during the 2024 college football season when he ran for over 2,700 yards and 29 rushing touchdowns.

The former Boise State Bronco is predicted to have the most rushing yards among rookies, but not the most rushing or scrimmage touchdowns.

Clay predicts Jeanty will end the season with 1,120 rushing yards, with seven rushing TDs and nine total scrimmage touchdowns. Both touchdown projections are less than what Omarion Hampton is projected to get, with 11 total scrimmage touchdowns, respectively.

“In fact, I have Hampton ahead of Jeanty in total touchdowns because the Chargers’ offense will likely outscore the Raiders’ unit over the course of the season. Los Angeles will likely score more rushing touchdowns, too,” Clay wrote for ESPN.

The Raiders are currently in the middle of a rebuild, but have made improvements all across the board to compete in the future.