Chargers’ New Backfield Weapon Listed in Rookie of the Year Mix

The Los Angeles Chargers made a splash in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft by selecting dynamic running back Omarion Hampton.

With the draft in the books, it’s never too early to make some bold predictions about this year’s rookie class, and Pro Football Focus (PFF) released the Offensive Rookie of the Year odds, listing the Chargers’ newest weapon with +1600 odds.

“Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman love to run the football. Najee Harris may stand in Hampton’s way a bit early on, but that shouldn’t prevent the North Carolina product from taking on a lead role after being selected 22nd overall. Hampton posted at least a 90.5 PFF rushing grade for the second season in 2024 and racked up the second-most yards after contact in the FBS over the past two seasons,” PFF’s Dalton Wasserman wrote.

Omarion Hampton Envisions ‘Dominant Duo Backfield’ With Najee Harris

Instead of seeing Harris as a roadblock, Hampton views their pairing as a potential powerhouse in the Chargers’ backfield.

“We know they’re going to run the ball, so I’m loving it,” Hampton said. “I’m excited, we got me and Najee, a dominant duo backfield. I’m excited to learn from him, I’m excited to get out there. We got a good offensive line, a good quarterback. I feel like we’re building something special here.”

There’s plenty to be excited about with Hampton. A true workhorse in college, he racked up 695 carries with just six fumbles, with only one of those coming in 2024.

Hampton’s ability to shed tacklers stood out as well, forcing 155 missed tackles, including 73 of those coming in 2024. He finished last season with 2,033 yards, the third most in the nation, in just 12 games and averaged over 175 total yards per game.

He also ranked second in the nation with 19 100-yard rushing performances and finished third with 36 career rushing touchdowns. Hampton became one of only nine players in North Carolina history to record multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Rookies Listed Above Hampton

Hampton’s path to Offensive Rookie of the Year won’t be easy with several high-profile rookies already ahead of him in the odds race. Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Ashton Jeanty leads the pack with +200 odds after earning a perfect 99.9 PFF rushing grade and forcing 325 missed tackles during his time at Boise State.

Other rookies listed ahead of Hampton are the No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward (+230), who is expected to start immediately and bring a dual-threat presence to the NFL, and wide receiver Travis Hunter (+750), widely regarded as the most dynamic two-way player in years. Quarterback Tyler Shough (+1200) and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (+1400) also slot ahead of Hampton, each expected to play key roles in their respective offenses early on.

While Hampton faces competition both on his own team and across the league with this year’s loaded rookie class, his college production and the Chargers’ run-heavy scheme under Harbaugh and Roman give him a real shot at climbing these odds quickly, especially if he capitalizes on his unique skillset.