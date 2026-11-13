Former Chargers QB Makes Major Career Announcement

One of the greatest quarterbacks in Los Angeles Chargers history has a major career move ahead.

Former Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers is moving into the head coaching ranks for major college football. He officially became the newest head coach for N.C. State, the school announced on Friday.

“I am humbled and honored to be the next head football coach at N.C. State University,” Rivers said in the school’s statement. “In many ways, I feel like I’m coming home. This is where it all began for me as an 18-year-old kid from Alabama, and now to return to this great place as head coach is beyond words.”

Rivers played for the Chargers from 2004 to 2019 after the team traded for him in the 2004 draft. The then-San Diego Chargers originally took Eli Manning with the No. 1 pick that year, but Chargers traded with the New York Giants for Rivers amid Manning’s request.

Rivers had 63,984 passing yards and 425 touchdowns in his 18-year NFL career, and the Chargers had a six trips to the playoffs with Rivers.

Phillip Rivers Grew His Family With Chargers

Amid Rivers’ success with the Chargers, is off-field growth was impossible to hide those years.

He and his wife, Tiffany, grew their family, and they now have 10 children, which has made headlines during and since his career. Rivers also has a quarterback lineage in his family with Gunner Rivers, who excelled in high school at St. Michael, and the two will reconnect with N.C. State.

The younger Rivers committed to the Wolfpack in February.

Phillip Rivers Excelled in Coaching Right After NFL Career

Rivers left the Chargers in 2020 and concluded his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts, which included a short return in 2026.

In the shadows of his retirement and brief comeback, Rivers emerged as a successful high school football coach in Alabama. He built the St. Michael’s program from a young, losing program into a state power.

Rivers will look to do more of the same with the Wolfpack next.