Chargers Place Two Players on IR After Week 2 Loss to Raiders

The Los Angeles Chargers lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2, 26-14, and will now be without two free-agent additions.

Tight end David Njoku, who signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Bolts in free agency, suffered a fibula injury, while Charlie Kolar, who signed a three-year, $24.3 million contract, suffered a forearm injury.

According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, head coach Jim Harbaugh announced that both TE’s will be placed on the injured reserve (IR).

“David Njoku (fibula) and Charlie Kolar (forearm) are going on injured reserve, per Jim Harbaugh. The Chargers have one tight end on its active roster.”

Njoku has the most receptions and receiving yards for the Bolts tight end room through two games of the 2026 NFL season.

The pair of offseason additions will now miss the next four weeks, being a big blow to the Chargers’ tight end room, which now has one healthy player at the position: second-year Oronde Gadsden.

Gadsden had a strong rookie season, recording 49 receptions for 664 receiving yards and three touchdowns and is now set to have more targets heading forward.

With the lack of depth at the position, the Chargers will likely add a tight end later in the week.

Jim Harbaugh Gives More Injury Updates

The Los Angeles Chargers suffered two more injuries in the divisional loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Offensive lineman Kayode Awosika left the fourth quarter with a leg injury and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, who signed a one-year deal in free agency, also suffered an injury in the defeat.

According to Kris Rhim, the Bolts head coach revealed that both players will be sidelined for some time.

“Jim Harbaugh said LG Kayode Awosika (fibula) and DT Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring) will “miss time” with injuries.”

Losing Awosika will be a major blow for the Bolts after the team had multiple O-line worries in the 2025 season that led to Justin Herbert being the third-most-sacked quarterback in the league.

The Bolts lost center Tyler Biadasz, who signed a three-year, $30 million contract in the offseason, torn his ACL in a joint practice session with the San Francisco 49ers. With Awosika out for some time, the Bolts’ offensive line is now thinner.

Tomlinson was already dealing with a hamstring injury leading up to the Week 2 game against Vegas and it will now be the reason he is sidelined.

Injuries are starting to add up for the Bolts just after Week 2. Now, the team will have to reorganize before facing the Buffalo Bills.

Five players the Chargers signed in the offseason are now dealing with injuries.

Chargers Could Elevate Justin Herbert’s Brother

While the Los Angeles Chargers have only one healthy tight end on the roster, they could turn to the practice squad for some assistance.

The Bolts have two tight ends on the practice squad: Evan Svoboda and Patrick Herbert, Justin Herbert’s brother.

Neither TE has logged a catch, but they have some knowledge of Mike McDaniel’s offensive scheme, which provides some assistance rather than signing a player with no prior knowledge.

With the lack of options in the room, the Bolts could elevate both players for Week 3, or sign them to their active roster.