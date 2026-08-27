Chargers Preseason Finale: Opponent, Time & TV, Key Position Battles for Tonight’s Game

The Los Angeles Chargers finish their preseason schedule tonight in a cross-town battle against the Los Angeles Rams. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the kickoff.

Who: Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams

What: Preseason Game 4

Where: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

When: Friday, August 28, 10 p.m. EST

TV: NFL Network

Odds: Chargers -3.5, Over/Under 38.5

Jim Harbaugh Confirms Starter Reps

Jim Harbaugh kept his starters under wraps for two straight weeks. Now, he’s tearing off the bubble wrap.

The Chargers head coach announced earlier this week that Justin Herbert and the first-string offense will take the field tonight against the Rams.

“Yes, it’s more about a matter of plays to me. Somewhere in the six to eight range, six to nine, kind of a range. So, and specifically about six to nine plays,” Harbaugh said.

This will be the first time Herbert and the rest of the starting offense gets actual live reps before Week 1. The focal point will be Herbert’s footwork, that Mike McDaniel switched up to a shotgun instead of his usual traditional.

The rest of the offense will be just as much under the microscope.

Key Poisitional battles Headlining Tonight’s Game

With starting center Tyler Biadasz suffering a season-ending knee injury in joint practices, second-round rookie Jake Slaughter steps directly into the fire. Tonight marks his first game reps snapping to Herbert under live pressure.

For the entirity of the training camp, Trey Pipkins III and Kayode Awosika have been fighting it out for the left guard spot. Tonight they get their final evaluation. Awosika handled first-team reps in Tuesday’s padded session, but both are expected to log snaps to lock down the starting nod for Week 1.

Backup tailback Keaton Mitchell missed the final three practices of camp with a knee setback, according to CBS Sports.

Whether his injury is long term remains unknmown but it opens up a spot for rookie Amar Johnson to state his case for the final 53-man roster spot behind Omarion Hampton.

On the defense, Harbaugh is taking zero chances. Both edge rusher Khalil Mack and safety Derwin James Jr. have been ruled out for tonight’s finale to guarantee they stay healthy for Week 1.

With that, the spotlight shifts to second-year defensive tackle TeRah Edwards. Edwards has been one of the biggest under-the-radar standouts of Chargers camp, pacing the interior line with seven total pressures and five run stops through two preseason games.

Defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary highlighted Edwards as one of the hardest workers in the building this summer. Tonight is his final showcase to lock down a permanent rotational spot on the 53-man roster.

Second-year linebacker Junior Colson gave special teams a massive boost last week with a 16-yard interception return, but O’Leary needs a cleaner coverage fit from the second unit tonight. Lander Barton is expected to log heavy snaps alongside Colson early to solidify the off-ball linebacker depth order.

How it all comes together sets the tone for the Harbaugh’s Year 3 in Los Angeles.