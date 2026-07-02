Chargers Projected to Cut Ties With Two Former First-Round Picks

With back-to-back playoff appearances, the Los Angeles Chargers have every reason to feel confident heading into the 2026 season. Jim Harbaugh has built a strong foundation for the team, and it was further bolstered after the arrival of the new offensive coordinator and the former Miami Dolphins head coach, Mike McDaniel.

While the Bolts have a formidable 90-man offseason squad now, the roster cuts are looming ahead of the final selection of the 53 players. Considering the roster cut-down deadline is August 30, a total of 37 players will not make the final team.

According to Chris Roling of Sports Illustrated, the team could part ways with two former first-round picks, offensive tackle Trevor Penning and linebacker Bud Dupree.

Penning was a first-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints, playing three full seasons with the Black and Old Gold before getting traded to Los Angeles last season. On the other hand, Dupree is an eleven-season veteran who was picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He joined the Chargers in 2024.

With the Chargers’ training camp officially starting on July 29, the question remains why these former first-rounders could be at risk of losing their roster spots before Week 1.

Why Two Veteran Chargers Could Miss the Final Roster

Both Trevor Penning and Bud Dupree could be shown the door by the Chargers due to their declining production and the squad’s offseason reinforcements. When the OT was brought in from the Saints to the Chargers, he was seen as emergency depth, given his league experience. But playing 7 games and starting 4 games, he struggled to make a mark.

The 27-year-old managed a 53.5 overall PFF grade last season, ranking him at the bottom half of the table (64th) among the qualified 81 offensive guards in the NFL.

Sure, he signed a new $3.5 million contract this offseason, but the team’s interior unit had a makeover. Harbaugh signed Cole Strange through free agency, while guard Jake Slaughter was brought in through the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

As for Dupree, he may have a decade of veteran experience, but his shrinking production is proof that age may have taken a toll on the 33-year-old. Despite featuring in 16 games, including 5 starts, he logged only 2.0 sacks and 16 tackles in 2025— a sharp decline from the 2024 campaign when he did not start a game yet recorded 6.0 sacks and 28 tackles.

Given their contract value, cutting them this season could give a financial advantage ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Chargers Could Get Cap Flexibility Despite Paying Dead Money

According to Spotrac, Trevor Penning and Bud Dupree have a cap hit of $3.5 million and $3.74 million in the 2026 season, taking the total amount to $7.24 million, which the franchise could save. However, there is a twist.

Upon their release, the Chargers will also eat millions in dead money. Given the OT has a full guaranteed contract, his dead cap is $3.5 million. On the other hand, the linebacker’s dead cap is $1.25 million, saving them $4.98 million. If the projected move happens and creates an extra cap space, Harbaugh may make an in-season trade or bring in free agents who could fit better into his system.