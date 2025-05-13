Former Chargers 1st Round Pick Could Be Traded, Analyst Says

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder released a list of six players who can be traded after the 2025 NFL Draft and roster revamps.

Holder named Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston as one of the players who could have a new home for the 2025 – 2026 season.

“If Los Angeles wants to maximize its return for Johnston, trading him now instead of waiting a year would be best,” Holder wrote for B/R. “He’s coming off an improved campaign with 55 grabs for 711 yards and eight touchdowns.” “Plus, the acquiring club would get to see him play in its system for a season before having to make a decision about picking up his fifth-year option.” Johnston came off an improved season from his rookie year. The former 21st overall pick recorded 431 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his first season as a Bolt in 17 games for the team.

Chargers Offseason Acquisitions

While Quentin Johnston has had his best season so far, the Chargers would like to see more production out of their first-round selection.

The Chargers added multiple wide receivers in the offseason, including bringing back Mike Williams on a one-year deal — Williams was the former 7th overall draft selection for the Chargers in 2017.

In the 2025 Draft, Los Angeles selected wide receivers Tre Harris from Ole Miss and KeAndre Lambert-Smith from Auburn in the second and fifth rounds, respectively.

Harris had 60 receptions for 1030 yards and seven touchdowns in his last season as a Rebel.

“Trey in particular [is] strong, tough, a really good route runner, scores the ball [out] of all the receivers in college football,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said after drafting Harris. “Weapons for Justin [Herbert], guys that Justin can get the ball to. We’re really excited about that.”

Lambert-Smith had 50 receptions for 981 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in his final collegiate season.

Also on the roster is Ladd McConkey, who had 1149 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie season, cementing his role as the team’s primary receiver.

While Quentin Johnston had a good season himself, the competition in the receiver room will decide if he remains in the City of Angels.

Looking for Possible Trade Partners For Quentin

Still on his rookie deal, Quentin Johnston can be a player a lot of NFL teams keep an eye on.

The recipient of Johnston will receive a player who has only missed two games in his professional career so far.

Getting a healthy wide receiver option who seems to continue to build on his game would make any quarterback happy.

There were reports of the Dallas Cowboys being interested in Johnston before trading for George Pickens.

As of now, Johnston remains in Los Angeles.