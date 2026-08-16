Concerning Rashawn Slater News Emerges as Practice Absences Mount

The Los Angeles Chargers are entering an important stretch of training camp as Jim Harbaugh prepares his team for the regular season. Los Angeles opened its preseason with a 27-7 win over the Houston Texans, with several young players making an impression on both sides of the ball.

The Chargers are also working to build continuity under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Justin Herbert remains the centerpiece of the offense, while the offensive line continues to settle into a new system under offensive line coach Butch Barry. That makes the health and availability of the team’s starting players especially important with the regular season approaching.

Rashawn Slater has been one of the key players to monitor during that process. The two-time Pro Bowl left tackle returned to training camp after missing the 2025 season because of a torn patellar tendon. His recent absence from practice has now become a notable development for the Chargers.

Rashawn Slater’s Continued Absence Raises Concerns for Chargers

will be the fifth straight missed practice for Rashawn Slater dating back to last Saturday. https://t.co/kjae1I38rv — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) August 15, 2026

Chargers’ reporter Alexander Insdorf reported on X, “Jim Harbaugh said LT Rashawn Slater will not practice today. CB Tarheeb Still will practice”

Slater has now missed five consecutive practices. The latest absence came on Saturday as the Chargers continued their preseason preparation.

The situation began after Slater experienced what he described as a minor flare-up in his surgically repaired left knee during practice in San Diego on August 4. He returned to practice the following Wednesday and Thursday, then missed the next several sessions.

At first, Harbaugh described Slater’s absence as a veteran rest day. The situation has since lasted longer than that initial explanation suggested.

Slater spoke to reporters on Tuesday and said he did not know when he would return to practice. He also said he was not concerned about his current condition.

“Nothing crazy, just being thoughtful and learning,” Slater said. “I mean, you have a surgery like that, the rehab went great but things can still happen and things are different.”

Slater added that his knee feels strong and stable and that he was taking the situation day by day.

Harbaugh previously described the issue as a “muscle” problem unrelated to Slater’s patellar tendon repair. Slater, however, said he had tweaked the knee in the same leg that had undergone surgery.

The Chargers are being cautious with a player who missed an entire season because of the injury. Slater also acknowledged the difficulty of sitting out while trying to return to football.

“It’s definitely a struggle sometimes. Just want to be out there for the team,” Slater said, according to Chargers editorial director Eric Smith. “I hate missing out.”

The timing matters because Los Angeles still needs to give its starting offensive line meaningful work together, particularly with Herbert preparing to lead the offense into the regular season.

Los Angeles Chargers Face Offensive-Line Test Without Rashawn Slater

Slater’s absence creates an additional challenge for the offensive line in adjusting to McDaniel’s system. The Chargers are also continuing to evaluate their options at left guard, with Jake Slaughter and Kayode Awosika among the players competing for the position.

The Chargers have already seen encouraging signs from their younger offensive linemen. Slaughter played center and left guard during the preseason opener against Houston and received praise from Harbaugh for handling the transition.

But Slater’s eventual return remains important for the entire unit. Harbaugh has indicated that the starters are expected to receive preseason action, including against the San Francisco 49ers and later the Los Angeles Rams.

That leaves limited time for Slater to get live-game reps alongside Herbert and the rest of the starting offensive line before Week 1.

The Chargers must therefore balance preparation with caution. Slater has established himself as one of the league’s top left tackles when healthy, including a 91.1 overall Pro Football Focus grade in 2024.

For now, Los Angeles will continue monitoring his progress while preparing for its next preseason test. The priority remains having Slater ready when the games begin to count.