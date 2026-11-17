Losing is one thing, but losing to a 0-8 team that didn’t manage a single win through 10 weeks is on a whole other level, and the Baltimore Ravens just fell to that level.

The players held back nothing after their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, as they admitted it themselves. Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton didn’t even bother to mince his words during his post-game interview after the 20-23 loss.

Kyle Hamilton Goes Off on Ravens

“Right now, we are disgracing those standards, as leaders, as players and as a team,” Hamilton said. “Whatever flak we get is warranted.”

The bitterness was reflecting off his face as he added, “All the talking that’s been going on is all just talk. If you don’t go out there and do what you’re supposed to do, stop the run, nobody really cares, and stuff like this just stops mattering.”

The Ravens got pushed around by the 0-8 Chargers on Monday Night after earning the reputation of being one of the most physical teams in the NFL over the years. That’s the standard Hamilton was talking about.

They entirely failed to establish their run game and let the Chargers’ defense completely overpower them.

Even their defense couldn’t slow down an offense starting three rookies, failing to force a single turnover against a team that had been coughing up the ball all season.

They even had a win-or-die chance late in the fourth quarter where they could have made a comeback, but WR Zay Flowers fumbled the ball near the midfield, and it was the only chance the Chargers needed to keep their lead. Hamilton even threw shade at Flowers without taking any names.

“At some point, you have to just decide about your manhood and what you want out of your job,” Hamilton added. “This is our job. We can all get fired; that’s the reality of it. If we don’t do better, then we get fired.”

Hamilton Throws Shade at Zay Flowers

“This week, we just have to have an outlook of, ‘Look, it’s do or die at this point’. You show what you’re made of, and we’re going to rock with who we’re going to rock with.”

Running back Derrick Henry was also particularly frustrated, because he finished with 10 rushing yards since he was contacted at or behind the line of scrimmage on eight of his 10 carries. It explains why the Ravens’ run game struggled a lot, especially without Lamar Jackson.

“We just haven’t been doing our job good enough. It hasn’t been good enough, and I think losing five in a row shows that,” Henry said post-game.

That frustration was coming straight from the field, though, as cameras caught Henry mouthing, “This is horrible,” right when the clock ran out.

Former Chargers DC and the now Ravens head coach Jesse Minter couldn’t hide his disappointment either.

“You can hold people accountable; you can tell the truth,” Minter said. “But in reality, you’re playing on Monday night, and you have another game on Sunday, so it’s going to be about getting up off the mat and coming back to work. And I think we have the guys to do that, but we have to do it. We keep talking about things, and [we need] more action.”