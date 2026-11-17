The second the fourth-quarter clock hit zero at M&T Bank Stadium, months of pent-up frustration spilled onto the Baltimore turf.

Cameras caught raw reactions across the Los Angeles Chargers sideline as players sprinted over to mob head coach Jim Harbaugh after holding off the Ravens 23-20 for their first win of the 2026 season.

Chargers Players Sideline Celebrations

All the players ran to Harbaugh and gave him a big hug as he threw his hands up in the air in celebration.

The win meant even more for Harbaugh, who spent the past month fending off outside calls to fire offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel or tear down the roster by trading veterans like Khalil Mack and Herbert at the deadline. Harbaugh continued backing his team, refusing to throw anyone under the bus, and Monday night finally delivered the exact response he had been waiting for.

“Just cherish this team. There’s a lot of fight in this team, and you’ve been seeing it,” Harbaugh said post-game. “Come across the country and guys just battled and fought and made the plays, really in all three phases. So yeah, thrilled. Let’s do it every week. Good to see the smiles back on the faces.”

Chargers Offense, Justin Herbert Finally Come to Life

Through the first nine weeks of the season, everything that could go wrong went wrong for the Chargers, and there was only so much hope for them to win as a 0-8 team. A banged-up offensive line made a win in Week 10 more difficult to believe, since they were starting three rookies on Monday night.

Still, QB Justin Herbert ended up scoring on a 22-yard touchdown run on their opening drive, his first rushing score since Week 9 of 2025. It also marked the Chargers first game without any turnovers, or one where Herbert didn’t throw any interceptions.

“I thought the energy, the fight by the entire team was at a high level. Very competitive and just played really good football, coached good football. The guys did a great job and let’s do it again,” Harbaugh added.