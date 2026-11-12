Insider Reveals Why Broncos Suddenly Called Off Daiyan Henley Trade With Chargers

The Denver Broncos will not be acquiring Daiyan Henley in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to an announcement late Wednesday. Sean Payton and George Paton have kept their mouths shut and left everyone guessing, giving only a brief two-sentence announcement.

“The proposed trade involving Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley will not be finalized,” the Broncos announced, via Ian Rapoport. “We have great respect for Daiyan as a player and person, and we wish him all the best moving forward.”

Reports on Why Broncos Nixed Daiyan Henley Trade

Although there is no official confirmation, several insider reports believe the reason is a failed physical.

“The team did not provide a reason for why the trade was scuttled, but according to team sources, Henley was in the Broncos’ complex Wednesday and underwent a physical. When the Broncos announced they had acquired Henley just before Tuesday’s trade deadline, the team said the deal was ‘pending a physical’,” ESPN’s Jeff Logwold writes.

The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider predicted the pending physical was a hold-up, and something that could kill the trade.

“The Broncos did not provide a reason the deal, which included two draft picks going to Los Angeles, ultimately fell through. Both teams said Tuesday the transaction was pending a physical. If the Broncos designated Henley as a failed physical, that will be reflected on the NFL’s transaction wire Thursday,” Kosmider wrote.

Ari Meirov confirmed the report, saying, “The Chargers’ trade sending LB Daiyan Henley to the Broncos for a 4th- and 5th-round pick has fallen through. It’s believed to be because of a failed physical. The Chargers get Henley back and will officially have made zero trades despite a 0-8 record.”

Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel also confirmed the pending physical was the reason. “Team said yesterday that it was pending a physical. Most likely that became an issue.”

Chargers’ Only Trade Move This Season Falls Through

It was the only trade move the Chargers made this season despite having their worst season historically, and it puts them in a very awkward spot. They didn’t cash in trade baits like Khalil Mack, stubbornly holding onto them even after having interest from multiple teams, which does nothing for them in case they are looking for a rebuild.

They didn’t make any moves as buyers either, not adding any players or fixing their roster in hopes of at least getting a couple of wins this season. Their sole trade of this season fell through.

On top of that, Henley is already in the final year of his four-year, $5.42 million rookie deal, and with no extension in place, he is set to hit the free market in 2027.

The Chargers already opened extension talks with Henley earlier this year without reaching a deal, and after agreeing to trade him to a division rival, re-signing him before March is far from guaranteed.