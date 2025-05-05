Chargers Reunion With Top FA Wide Receiver Teased by Insider

The Los Angeles Chargers have been hard at work revamping their roster this offseason after their disappointing conclusion to the 2024 campaign. One area the team knew they needed help at this offseason was at the wide receiver position, and yet, they haven’t exactly gotten a ton of help there to this point. According to one NFL insider, a reunion with veteran pass catcher Keenan Allen could still be on the table.

The Chargers turned heads last offseason when they entered the season with a depleted wide receiver corps after salary cap issues forced them to move on from their top duo of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. While Ladd McConkey emerged as a de facto No. 1 pass catcher in his rookie season, there weren’t many supporting options for quarterback Justin Herbert to throw to, which is why a reunion with Allen could make sense.

Keenan Allen Still Available for Chargers in Free Agency

Allen spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Chargers, establishing himself as one of the most consistent wide receivers in the league during his time with the team. Allen enjoyed quite a bit of success working with Herbert, as he caught 380 passes for 4,125 yards and 25 touchdowns during his four seasons catching passes from him. That duo was split up last offseason, though, due in large part to Allen’s massive contract.

Allen ended up landing with the Chicago Bears, and while he was still productive, he clearly took a bit of a step back in his first year away from the Chargers. Over 15 games, Allen caught 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns, as he sometimes struggled to stand out in an offense that also featured D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, and Cole Kmet. With those guys taking on bigger roles, the Bears opted to let Allen hit free agency this offseason.

With the 2025 NFL draft in the rearview mirror now, Allen is still without a team, as his future remains up in the air. While retirement could be an option, it seems more likely that he will suit up for the 2025 campaign. If that ends up being the case, NFL insider Mike Florio wondered why he wouldn’t just return to Los Angeles after Williams did the same thing earlier in free agency.

“Why not go back to the Chargers?” Florio said on ProFootballTalk. “They still could use receivers. Mike Williams went back, so maybe go back there. You know the quarterback, and they’d pump up that passing game a little bit … There’s so much belief in Justin Herbert internally. If Keenan Allen feels that way too, he could do a lot worse than going back to the Chargers.”

Could Chargers Reunion be on the Table for Keenan Allen?

Even with the aforementioned reunion with Williams, and the team’s decision to select Tre Harris in the 2025 draft, the Chargers could still use some help at wide receiver. Bringing in Allen would make sense, as he can still create separation from opposing cornerbacks, and he has familiarity with L.A.’s quarterback. That would seemingly make him a home run addition to the offense.

As of right now, Allen doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to make a decision on his future, but he continues to be linked to the Chargers as the 2025 season draws closer. Time will tell whether or not the offer is actually on the table, but on paper, it would certainly make a lot of sense for both sides.