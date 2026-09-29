NFL Legend Puts Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert on Blast Amid 0-3 Start

T

he Los Angeles Chargers are in dangerous territory. After losing to the Buffalo Bills on the road in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season, the team is 0-3 for the first time under Jim Harbaugh. Quarterback Justin Herbert is not helping matters, throwing his fourth interception of the season and continuing his early season struggles. Things have gotten so bad, Harbaugh called out his quarterback after the team’s third straight loss.

The Chargers are such a disaster right now that the criticism is trickling down to everyone, including All-Pro and future Hall of Fame cornerback Richard Sherman. Sherman spoke about the Chargers on his podcast, the Richard Sherman Podcast, after Week 3 on Sept. 28 and did not hold back about his feelings towards the Chargers abysmal start to the season.

Sherman: ‘I’d Be Concerned’

The team’s lackluster start is from many things, including inconsistent offensive line play and dropped passes from the wide receivers. But Sherman has had enough, and is calling for the Chargers to hold their franchise quarterback most accountable.

“If I was Jim Harbaugh, I’d be concerned because all I’m hearing from the men and women on various big network platforms and big platforms defending Justin Herbert is that the problem is everyone but Justin Herbert,” Sherman said.

Herbert has struggled in each of the first three games, throwing one touchdown and one interception in the first game of the season– a 26-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. In Week 2, he completed less than 60% of his passes for 192 yards and a touchdown, while throwing two interceptions and taking three sacks. In Week 3, it was more of the same. Herbert threw for 226 yards and a touchdown, while completing 58.8% of his passes in the 24-16 loss to the Bills, but he threw another interception in a costly situation.

Herbert’s Recent Seasons

Herbert, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, quickly took over as the Chargers’ starting quarterback when he joined the league, winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after throwing 31 touchdowns in his debut season. Herbert led the Chargers to the playoffs for the first time in 2022, throwing for 4,739 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Chargers finished 10-7 that season and lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs 31-30.

Herbert and the Chargers experienced a down season in 2023 but bounced back in 2024 in their first season with Jim Harbaugh as the head coach, finishing 11-6 and returning to the playoffs. Herbert threw 23 touchdowns and only three interceptions that season, but the Chargers still faltered in the playoffs– losing in the wild card once again, this time to the Houston Texans. Last season, Herbert led the Chargers to the playoffs for the second straight year, but the team lost in the wild card to the New England Patriots. Herbert threw for over 3,700 yards, 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The Chargers need Herbert and the offense to pick things up if they want to see success this season. Hitting the road to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4, the team will then play consecutive AFC West foes in the Denver Broncos (at home in Week 5) and the Kansas City Chiefs (on the road in Week 6) before going on their bye week.