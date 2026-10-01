Richard Sherman Names Chargers as Landing Spot for 5-Time All-Pro

The Super Bowl champion and All-Pro Tyreek Hill took his last NFL snap early in the 2025 season before a serious knee injury, including a torn ACL, cut his season short. With the regular season underway, he remains a free agent, still looking for his next team after playing for the Kansas City Chiefs and then the Miami Dolphins.

Following his recovery from the catastrophic knee injury, the Cheetah is still eyeing a comeback this season. On that note, the Seattle Seahawks legend and analyst, Richard Sherman, floated the potential teams that could land the eight-time Pro Bowler, and one of the names was the Los Angeles Chargers.

“The L.A. Chargers,” said Sherman on a recent episode of the Richard Sherman Podcast. “Can he have a reunion with Mike McDaniels? Maybe. I think that would make sense for both parties.”

Besides the Bolts, the former cornerback named the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers as the other potential destinations for the former Chiefs star. Given the disappointing start of the season for Jim Harbaugh’s men, they are aiming to turn things around Week 4, and adding firepower like Hill could be a sensible move for several reasons.

Why A Tyreek Hill-Chargers Move Could Work

Tyreek Hill is a ten-season veteran, starting his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he spent six years and won many accolades, including a Super Bowl LIV title, before moving to the Miami Dolphins. He spent four seasons and was coached by Mike McDaniel, the current Chargers offensive coordinator and former Dolphins head coach.

So, McDaniel could be the biggest selling factor for this move, which Sherman also mentioned during the podcast. While the second half of Hill’s Dolphins career was filled with disappointment, he thrived like never before in his first two years under McDaniel. In his first season with the Dolphins, he recorded 1,710 receiving yards and the following year, he logged a career-high 1,799 receiving yards. He was the NFL receiving yards leader and NFL receiving touchdowns co-leader in 2023.

In addition, the Chargers’ vertical passing has been an issue this season, with Justin Herbert failing to find reliable targets. While the Chargers’ QB has one of the strongest vertical arms in the league, he doesn’t have standout receivers besides Ladd McConkey. That’s where a deep-threat, proficient receiver like Tyreek Hill could make a difference to the offense, thriving under the familiar system of Mike McDonald.

The financial flexibility could be another reason why the Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz should look at Hill as a potential option.

A Short-Term Chargers Deal Could Give Tyreek Hill A Chance To Prove Himself Again

Given how serious his knee injury was, there are certainly questions over his effectiveness on the gridiron if he returns. The Cheetah is known for his explosiveness and quick feet, but there is a possibility he might not possess a similar speed as in his prime post-injury. Moreover, he is 32.

But given he is a free agent, it makes things easier. It wouldn’t be surprising if the former All-Pro takes a pay cut to prove he is still at the top of his game on a short-term contract. And the Chargers will not have to give up draft picks since he is a free agent.