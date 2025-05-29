Chargers Linebacker Ready to Make Leap From ‘Rising Star to Household Name’

If you don’t know Chargers third-year linebacker Daiyan Henley yet, get ready to hear all about him in 2025. Henley spent most of his rookie year working on special teams, recording 16 tackles across 15 games. But, in 2024, he emerged as a rising star at the linebacker position. Yesterday, Chargers Jr. Writer Omar Navarro covered the praise that Henley received from ESPN‘s Benjamin Solak, writing about Solak’s belief that Henley is “on the cusp of taking another step next season and going from rising star to household name.”

Henley Played Like ‘Rising Star’, Despite Torn Labrum

The 25-year-old was one of the better coverage linebackers in the NFL, ranking 19th out of 189 linebackers with a PFF coverage grade of 72.9. Henley finished as the Chargers’ leading tackler with 147 tackles, which was good for 8th in the league. He also received 3 first-place votes and 9 second-place votes for the 2024 AP All-Pro teams. Those numbers would be impressive for any linebacker who played 53 total defensive snaps the season prior. But, when you add a torn labrum into the mix, Henley’s performance was borderline herculean.

ESPN‘s Kris Rihm wrote about Henley tearing his labrum in his left shoulder during the Chargers’ Week 4 loss to the Chiefs. Henley played the next two games with a shoulder strap and an arm restraint. His season would have been over if he had opted for surgery. But, following a Week 7 loss to the Cardinals, when Henley had “the worst game of his career,” according to Rihm, Henley worked with the training staff to “adjust his shoulder contraption.”

“They said I am at a much higher chance of dislocating my shoulder with the adjustments that I made, but at that point, I was like, ‘Bro, I’ll take the risk,'” Henley said.

During the 9-game stretch after their loss to the Cardinals, Henley “went on a run.” This 6-3 stretch was crucial for the Chargers to get back into the playoff race. He recorded 99 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, his only sack of the season, and recorded 5 pass deflections.

“I feel like I still haven’t had my moment yet.”

Henley’s best performance of the season, and his career, came during their Week 10 win against the Titans. He recorded a career-high 15 tackles and his lone sack, catching the attention of head coach Jim Harbaugh.

“The growth, the leadership, the tackling ability, that’s been great,” Harbaugh said. “… Elite pass defense, driving into the zone and just finding the receivers and plugging the holes and then reacting to the ball in the air that was elite.”

“Ultimately, I’m telling myself, ‘You haven’t done anything yet,’ and that right there motivates me,” says Henley. “So that’s where I’m at mentally. I feel like I still haven’t had my moment yet.”

ESPN‘s Benjamin Solak seems to think that moment is coming in 2025 for the rising star. Solak included Henley in the “10 names to know” section of his article previewing the 2025 NFL season. He writes that Henley deserved more than the 18 All-Pro votes he received in 2024.

“Henley has the instincts, quickness and tackling ability to influence the game sideline to sideline — something many linebackers aspire to do, but few can,” writes Solak. “He got 18 All-Pro votes in 2024 and deserved more.”