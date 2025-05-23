Chargers’ ‘Surprisingly Nimble’ Rookie Named Best Fit at Position

The loss of Poona Ford has been written about extensively, even by me recently. But it remains one of the most important events of the Chargers‘ offseason. Luckily for defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, LA drafted “massive but surprisingly nimble” Jamaree Caldwell, who PFF‘s Trevor Sikkema labeled as the best fit at interior defender.

Can Caldwell Fill the Void Left by Poona Ford?

Poona Ford’s overall PFF grade (85.1) and run defense grade (78.8) were among the elite in the NFL last season. So, without Ford up the middle of the defense, the Chargers needed a run-stopper to fill that gap. Jamaree Caldwell could end up being the perfect fit.

“In steps Caldwell, the massive but surprisingly nimble defensive tackle,” writes PFF‘s Trevor Sikkema.

Sikkema notes that LA opted to select running back Omarion Hampton at pick No. 22, given the number of defensive lineman already taken. Caldwell “is a solid consolation prize, especially in the third round,” according to Sikkema.

In addition, Sikkema notes that Caldwell “earned PFF run-defense grades above 80.0 in three straight seasons.”

Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team broke down Caldwell’s tape prior to the draft, projecting him to be a “space-eater in the heart of an NFL defense,” comparing him to 1-time Pro Bowler B.J. Raji.

Crabbs lays out Caldwell’s build as “a dense, squatty frame and an excellent center of gravity.”

“He absorbs solo blocks and double teams on the interior and will be a useful weapon for keeping his linebackers clean so they can flow to the football,” writes Crabbs.

With a similar build, it’s possible that Caldwell could slide into the gap left by Ford and provide the Chargers with a serviceable pass rush and high-level run defense. If he can do what Crabbs describes and create lanes for edge rushers Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu, Caldwell will fill the gap as well as you could ask from a rookie defensive lineman.

Caldwell Finished Strong During Final Season at Oregon

Despite Oregon’s blowout loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl, Caldwell finished the season strong. There were nine games last season in which he recorded multiple pressures, including the final five games of the season, according to Jared Mack of 247Sports Duck Territory.

Overall, Caldwell generated 20 total pressures, “earning himself a 80.3 defensive grade and a 81.6 rush defense grade,” according to Mack.

“More than just a space eater on the interior, Caldwell has a quick first step and tremendous footwork for a player his size, capable of rushing the passer and collapsing a pocket from the interior.”

Chargers Jr. Writer Omar Navarro also shared high praise for Caldwell, highlighting that he “has excelled against the run,” finishing with “at least an 81.6 PFF run defense grade in each of his three seasons with Houston and Oregon, with a best of 83.2 in 2022.”

During his time at Houston, Caldwell excelled at rushing the passer, generating 8 1/2 sacks and 29 total tackles across just 2o games. His 6 1/2 sacks in 2023 ranked fifth in the Big 12 and helped him earn a team-high 76.8 PFF overall defensive grade.