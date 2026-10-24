Chargers Rookie Punished By the NFL In Week 6 Loss

The beginning of the 2026 season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bolts are tied for the worst-scoring offense, averaging 14 points per game, under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

The defense allows 25.2 points per game, marking them the 11th-worst scoring defense among the 32 teams.

Now one of the last two winless teams before Week 7, the Bolts will use their bye week to go back to the drawing board and try to turn the season around.

Before getting to rest, a member of the Chargers’ offense received a fine for their actions in Week 6.

NFL Punishes Chargers Rookie

With injuries to the Los Angeles Chargers’ offensive line, the Bolts had to use some rookies on the offensive front in Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

One of those rookies was guard Alex Harkey, who got his second start in Week 6.

The NFL released its weekly fine list and it was revealed that Harkey was hit with a $5,277 fine for an unnecessary roughness late hit call in the fourth quarter at the 15-minute mark.

Harkey, a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft from the University of Oregon, has an increased role to make up for injuries.

The guard had a pass-block grade of 74.4 from Pro Football Focus in his final year of college and has to quickly adapt to the NFL pace after a lack of playing time at the start of the season. But before getting more snaps after the bye week, the player was slapped with a fine.

This is Alex Harkey’s first fine as an NFL professional.

Mike McDaniel’s Future With LA

Many believed the Los Angeles Chargers would have one of the best offenses in the league under Mike McDaniel. But that is nowhere near close to happening after six weeks.

As noted, the Bolts are tied for the worst-scoring offense in the league. If the bye week doesn’t help the Chargers offense turn the season around, McDaniel could say goodbye to playcalling duties.

Insider Jason La Confora noted Jim Harbaugh could take the mantle in Week 8.

“Multiple NFL executives in the last few weeks have mentioned to me that they believe Harbaugh at the very least would take over play-calling duties coming out of the Chargers’ bye week, or he would reassign them internally,” La Canfora reported.

While the team is dealing with issues across the board, the offense is the biggest concern. If struggles continue, Mike McDaniel could be gone from the City of Angels after one season.