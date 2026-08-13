Chargers vs Texans: Jim Harbaugh’s Biggest Position Questions Tonight

The moment the Chargers fans have been waiting for has finally arrived. The Bolts are taking the gridiron for the first time in the preseason game against the Houston Texans— but Justin Herbert will not be running the show. Given it is a preseason game, Jim Harbaugh is tempted to test the backup strength, resting a large number of starting players who will feature in Week 1

Coach Harbaugh has already hinted that around 15 regular starters will not feature in the game. The Bolts are visiting the Houston Texans for the game. Reliant Stadium will be the host, and the first snap will be taken at 7 PM local time (CST).

As the starters are left out of today’s game, the Chargers will have an opportunity to evaluate where the fiercest competition for the backup or starting roles could heat up moving into the Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals, which will take place exactly a month later at SoFi Stadium.

Key Chargers Offensive Positions to Watch

Being the franchise QB, Justin Herbert barely misses action on the gridiron, and he played 16 games last season, keeping an 11-5 record. However, the audition to be the primary backup to Herbert will be cleared against the Texans tonight, with Trey Lance and DJ Uiagalelei battling it out.

Entering the fifth NFL season, experience is on Lance’s side, as he has been in Harbaugh’s playbook since last season. He is expected to play the first half. However, the Chargers could field Uiagalelei in the second half, who is eager to show what he can do after spending the last season on the practice squad.

Another key offensive battle will be at the left guard position. With O-Line stars like Joe Alt and Reshawn Slater sitting out, three players are in the mix, set to get reps against the Texans, making it a golden opportunity to climb to the top of the depth chart and emerge as the clear starter by Week 1.

Chargers’ second-round pick from the draft, Jake Slaughter, who played center at the Florida Gators, will be the frontrunner. Even though he has played as a center, he is seemingly making a career transition to the guard and has an impressive training camp.

After missing the final roster cut last year, Branson Taylor has worked his way up this offseason, and he is also likely to battle for the left guard position tonight. Then the veteran Kayode Awosika could be another notable name who has a real shot at the position. Whoever steps up with a strong performance could be in the driver’s seat to be the starter.

Besides the Chargers’ offense, the defense also has some positions to look at.

Chargers’ Defensive Depth Gets a Chance to Shine

When it comes to the D-Line, coach Harbaugh is looking for players who have extra gear after the pads come in, showing real grit and toughness on the gridiron, and that will be on test for several players tonight.

Nadame Tucker and Kyle Kennard will battle for the fifth edge-rusher spot on the Chargers. While Tucker is an undrafted rookie, impressing with his raw power during the offseason, Kennard, a fourth-round pick from last year, has shown his pass-rush arsenal during the practice session. Now, the question is who can rise to the occasion if they suit up tonight.

Then the undrafted rookie cornerback, Avery Smith, who has shown confidence in coverage, could have an opportunity to break through in the 53-man squad if he delivers.

On the other side, first-round rookie linebacker Akheem Mesidor has been making noise during the recent training camp— even going toe-to-toe with Joe Alt. So, he is expected to get heavy reps in the preseason game against the Texans.